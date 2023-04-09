Scott has passion for students after NFL leads to education

Graduating at the top of the final Southeast Junior-Senior High School class of 1970, Freddie Scott had his future before he even thought about playing football some more.

An accomplished receiver for the Southeast Panthers, Scott didn't plan on playing on the college level until he reconnected with a friend he attended summer camp with at Amherst (Mass.) College a year earlier. That friend, an all-region player in his own right, talked Scott into joining the freshman team.

"I said, 'Where's the gym?' I'm going to play basketball," said Scott, a four-sport athlete at Southeast. "The [athletic director] asked my friend, 'Why are you not getting your gear? We're counting on you to play football.' He answered, 'Because my friend Freddie wants to play basketball.' So they talked me into playing football not for me, but for him.

"Had that not been the case, I might have been in the NBA for a few years."

Scott turned into a record-setting wide receiver at Amherst, graduated with a pre-medicine degree with an ambition of becoming a doctor, and spent 10 seasons in the National Football League and another year in the original U.S. Football League before going into education, taking another long road that brought him back to Arkansas.

The latest reward for Scott, 70, is a spot in the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame, where he will be inducted Friday. But his latest impact is felt in the realm of education.

These days Scott, who lives in Little Rock, continues to serve his childhood home by co-organizing the Jefferson County/Pine Bluff Education Community Thought Leaders meetings with fellow Pine Bluff School District graduate Col. Nate Todd, now a member of the University of Arkansas System board of trustees.

"Anybody that's concerned about Pine Bluff should have a voice at the table," said Scott, whose meetings are an extension of his day job as operations manager of the Arkansas Department of Education's Engagement Unit.

The way Scott looks at it, educational success can translate to economic strength in Pine Bluff and Jefferson County.

"Mr. Scott has been involved in youth development and I met him at a Jacksonville Boys and Girls Club banquet," Todd said. "We talked and have also been in several venues at the Arkansas Department of Education. I had picked up this UALR magazine that was featuring the story of Winthrop Rockefeller and I saw where Mr. Scott was the Teenager of the Year in 1970."

There Scott was in a photo receiving a trophy from then-Gov. Rockefeller with his mother and Southeast Principal W.T. Cheney in attendance.

PANTHER DAYS

Scott was born in Grady and moved to Pine Bluff at age 4. He attended Southeast, which was established in 1958 and served Black students on the east side of the Pine Bluff School District during segregation.

"We were in a position to have two schools, Merrill and Southeast," Scott said. "There was this natural rivalry of east side vs. west side. Both schools had great talent, and the rivalry was justified because of that. I still have good friends from Merrill who were phenoms in sports and in life."

Scott also was an all-city and all-county basketball performer, ran the half-mile and mile in track and field and played centerfield in baseball for the Panthers. He was a sophomore in 1967 when Southeast became the first all-Black high school in Arkansas to defeat an all-White football team, St. Anne's Academy of Fort Smith. The game was on the road, and Scott was not on the travel roster for that game.

"I was the second-string quarterback, even my junior year, and I couldn't play because [baseball great] Torii Hunter's father was the split end, so I didn't step on the field much," Scott said.

Scott finally saw extensive varsity action as a senior and was named co-captain for the Panthers.

AMHERST COLLEGE

Another Southeast alumnus, retired Pulaski County Circuit Judge Marion Humphrey, worked with A Better Chance, a nonprofit organization that helps young people of color attend college and private boarding schools, when Scott was contacted about a "summer experience program" at a Massachusetts college in 1969, Scott recalled.

"I had my first flight to Hartford [Conn.], and then I was bused into Amherst," Scott said. "I received a scholarship to go to the Choate School in Wallingford, Connecticut, and decided because they wanted me to go at least two years because going from a public high school in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, to a private prep school, they felt I would be behind because I was going to be starting in football. I chose to stay here [in Pine Bluff] and graduate, and I finished number one in my class. It paid off to come back and finish."

Scott applied to Amherst and was accepted. Not much longer after enrolling, he suited up for the Mammoths freshman football team, as only sophomores, juniors and seniors were eligible for the varsity team.

Luckily for the team, Scott was a rare gem waiting to shine on the field.

He set career school records of 143 receptions for 2,336 yards and 27 touchdowns (including a single-season record 12 in 1972), was named New England College Division Player of the Year, tabbed an Eastern College Athletic Conference All-Star twice and selected Little All-American.

Scott was picked in the seventh round of the 1974 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Colts and played with the team for four seasons. He was traded to the Detroit Lions in 1978 and stayed with the franchise six years before going to the USFL's LA Express to finish his career in 1984. Scott went into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2001.

BACK IN EDUCATION

An adviser for Southeast's Future Physicians Club, Dr. Robert Smith, convinced a younger Scott to consider becoming a doctor because he was good at mathematics and science. Scott earned a pre-medicine degree from Amherst and was accepted into medical school.

"Had it not been for football, I probably would have been a practicing orthopedic surgeon by now," Scott said.

It wasn't until football was over that Scott got to leverage his science skills. Living in Miami, he was hired to teach middle school science for two years and high school science for another year.

"Education was on my heart," Scott said. "As in medicine, I wanted to give back and care for people. I also had that passion for the students."

Scott accepted a job in technology at IBM in Michigan and was later given a chance to work with a charter school management organization there.

Scott returned to Arkansas in 2011 and served on the board of a charter school called Little Rock Preparatory Academy but returned to full-time work as director of operations at Exalt Academy in Little Rock. The state Department of Education later hired Scott to start the Charter School Office. He then moved into the Public School Accountability office and is now in Family and Community Engagement, using that role to bring education leaders and other stakeholders in Jefferson County together.

"Districts and schools obviously have a role to play in the education of children, but the success in school, life and the workplace requires not just the school districts but also families to understand their role in education and working with the school, but also education partners," Scott said. "My approach is to get a group of thought leaders in various areas to come together and start having meaningful discussions about what quality education looks like. That obviously speaks to the need to grow community development. It's hard for a business owner to come to a particular community if the education sector is not working."

But with Scott's leadership, Todd is convinced Pine Bluff and Jefferson County are in a new era of prosperity.

"Mr. Scott refers to community excellence and his commitment to Pine Bluff and Jefferson County ensures that excellence continues," Todd said.

Freddie Scott is pictured as a high school split end for the Southeast Panthers in the 1970 school year. (Special to The Commercial)

