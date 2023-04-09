Southeast pride stays

Editor's note: The city of Pine Bluff in December approved a contract to demolish the buildings of the former Southeast Junior-Senior High School, one of two Black secondary schools before desegregation in the Pine Bluff School District. Southeast later became a junior high and middle school.

The purpose of the demolition is to make way for a development that would include 96 affordable homes on 29 acres.

The Rev. Jesse C. Turner, a Southeast graduate, has spoken out about the ongoing plans to his old campus and has offered this rundown of history about the school:

Immediately after Emancipation, the American Missionary Association sent white teachers to our area to instruct the ex-slaves and guide them in the path of citizenship. Their advice and good counsel were largely responsible for the peaceful relationship that existed between the White people and the newly enfranchised Blacks during and after reconstruction period.

Too much praise cannot be given the Christian leaders of that day for their wisdom and judgment in handling the difficult problems they faced.

In 1868, the public school system for Pine Bluff was organized. The history of what is now Merrill High School began in 1886 when the city bought for $4,000 all of the block two of Taylor Addition between Pullen, Scull, Linden and Mulberry Streets from Mr. Joseph Merrill.

Until Townsend Park Elementary and Coleman Elementary School became high schools, Merrill High School was the only public school for Negroes in this area. J.C. Corbin High School located on the campus of AM&N College was the only other high school for Negroes.

Following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 1954, a new junior-senior high school, along with other school improvements was erected on the east side of Main Street on Ohio Street and given the name Southeast Junior-Senior High School.

Merrill High School was the third Negro high school in the State of Arkansas to be approved for credit by the North Central Association of Colleges and Secondary Schools. The faculty from Merrill High School was split to staff the new Southeast Junior-Senior High School. Additional faculty members were hired to complete the staff as needed.

Mr. W.T. Cheney, principal of Indiana Street Elementary School, headed the new school as its first principal. Mrs. B. B. McGhee was hired as secretary. Faculty members from Merrill transferred to the newly formed school were:

Mrs. Anthonette Akins, Chairman, Business Education Department

Mrs. Wherda Bentley, Chairman, Home Economics Department

Miss Hazel Dunnings, Counselor

Arthur D. Gillard, Assistant Principal and Chairman, Science Department

Ulysses S. Grant, Coach and Chairman, Physical Education Department

Thomas Grayson, Chairman, Mathematics Department

Miss Janie Hamilton, English Department

Mrs. L.E. Henson, Chairman, English Department

Mrs. L.C. Stevenson, Chairman, Social Studies Department

Other initial faculty members for Southeast were:

Mrs. Delores Broughton, Librarian and Social Studies

Mrs. Irene Brown, Mathematics

Glen Gibson, Science and Assistant Coach

Dewitt Hill, Industrial Arts

Dorsey Jones Jr., Band and Vocal Music

Mrs. Gwendolyn Turrentine, Physical Education

Mrs. Lida Walker, Cafeteria Manager

Lirmon Copeland, Custodian

Southeast High School is the first Negro high school to open in September of its first school year and be rated "A" by the state Department of Education by Christmas. It applied for rating by the North Central Association of Colleges and Secondary Schools before Easter and was approved for admission to North Central before the end of its first school year.

This unique honor was achieved by the hard work and untiring efforts of Dr. J.A. Trice, Superintendent of the Pine Bluff School District. Mr. W.T. Cheney, principal of the newly organized school, the newly organized faculty and other concerned patrons of this area. The fact that Southeast was staffed by transfers from the North Central Association rated Merrill High School contributed immeasurably to its early entrance into accreditation status.

The size of Southeast Junior-Senior High School grew from 423 students and 16 teachers during the 1958-59 school year to 983 pupils and 40 teachers during the 1965-66 school year. Our largest faculty number was 45 during the 1968-69 school year. We had only 935 students during the 1968-69 term.

Other areas of pride and promise for Southeast were:

In the area of football, Southeast has an outstanding history beginning with Coach U.S. Grant from 1958-61 (29-9-1 record); Coach John E. Eubanks, 1962-64 (21-10-1 record), and Coach Donzell Young 1965-70 (39-10-1 record). Southeast participated in the all-Black Big 10 Conference from 1958-67, at which time we emerged champions in 1959-60, 1964-65 and 1966-67.

During the 1967 school year, Southeast for the first time in its athletics history competed against a White high school, Fort Smith's St. Anne's Academy. Southeast was victorious in this football game and became the first Black school in the state of Arkansas to defeat a White school in football.

The Southeast gym is the last visible structure for Southeast scholars to view. The gym was explicitly built for African Americans during the height of the Little Rock Central High School crisis to keep Black scholars from attending the all-White Pine Bluff High School. The razing of this gym brings a visible end to the history of a segregated school system that excluded Black scholars from attending PBHS, which was a few blocks away from Black scholars. My mother and other parents had to pay out of their pockets for my brothers and sisters to get to Merrill.

Nonetheless, I am a proud product of Southeast Junior-Senior High School. I fared well within its halls made of bricks, where I was privileged to attend. It was a proud school with great classmates and no-nonsense academic focus teachers from the seventh to 12th grades. Southeast had a 100 percent Black student population of teachers, staff and administrators. In high school, my Black classmates were encouraged to be their best. I recall our 1965 Commencement speaker saying these words: "Shoot for the stars, and you are sure to land on high ground." I have never forgotten those words, even today.

I had the same principal from the first grade at Indiana Street Elementary School until I graduated Southeast, Mr. W.T. Cheney. For me, Southeast was an excellent Black school centered on experiences and the culture of Black children, where Black teachers and administrators were invested in the education of Black children and they had the skills to teach us effectively.

I feel sad seeing the bricks piled and ground up in heaps, getting ready for a dump truck to haul them off. What they are hauling off is our history. These bricks comprise the rooms and cafeteria where we sat, studied, and ate lunch. Very soon, there will not be one original symbol to represent Dear Old Southeast Junior-Senior High School. There should be a public record of what was once a school of academic and athletic champions before being razed from the minds of our grandchildren. When the all-school reunion occurs in July 2023, alums will converge on their hometown of Pine Bluff, where nothing remains.

Finally, the school's Alma Mater says, "Dear ol' Southeast Alma Mater hail to thee thy praise and sing. May your colors wave forever honor to thee may we bring ..."

The Rev. Jesse C. Turner is executive director of Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration Inc. and president of the Pine Bluff Faith Community Coalition Ministerial Alliance.