Student loan debt waivers revived

Over the past few months, I have seen some lottery-like winnings, to the tune of millions of dollars in student loans wiped away by the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) Limited Waiver that expired last October. In my world as a financial planner such increases in wealth would be filed under the "too good to be true" umbrella.

But folks, it is true. Be prepared. This column is a roller coaster of good news, then some sad news, and finally some really really good news.

A quick refresher on PSLF is that anyone working full-time in public service can have their loan balance forgiven after making 10 years of payments, assuming that they have the correct loans and are using the correct repayment plans. Sadly, most weren't.

In October of 2021 when the first "fine print" details of the government's Limited Waiver student loan opportunity were unceremoniously posted to a government website without one single exclamation point or fireworks emoji, I assumed it was just a matter of time before it hit national headlines. It doesn't take advanced math to start calculating the potential impact of 40 million Americans with student loans. If 25% of the entire workforce is in public service, that's roughly 10 million Americans. Knowing that most people in public service didn't change into the right loans or make the right repayments, this waiver fixed all those past payments, bringing many people to instant forgiveness.

The government reported that, as of February 2023, only 453,000 public service borrowers took action across the country, a mere 4% of public service workers. Think about hospitals with staffing shortages of nurses, physicians, respiratory therapists, etc. Think about these incredible folks who missed out. It is heartbreaking. But for those who did take action it was life changing.

Here are a few of those folks.

A clinic front desk worker had $40,000 in student loans. At her pay, that amount of student loan debt would have been an impossibility to ever pay off. Her employer had a unique PSLF program to help her and other employees take advantage of the Limited Waiver. A few months after following the program's instructions, her debt got wiped away. She cried.

A nurse in her 60s, overwhelmed by the complexity of PSLF, hired a student loan expert to help her take action on the Limited Waiver. A couple months later a letter came showing a zero dollar account balance replacing $80,000 that had previously kept her up at night.

A physician was paying $3,000 per month and learned of PSLF eligibility in a meeting with his retirement plan adviser. While skeptical that it would work, he completed a loan consolidation and applied for forgiveness. He woke up one morning in February to find all zeroes in his account where there used to be a greater than $250,000 balance.

The list continues into the millions.

While I love swimming in the joy that has been the last two months as the government works through its backlog, I daily meet the people left behind, who never learned about the Limited Waiver. Many didn't even know about PSLF or understand their employer's eligibility.

But folks, please don't despair. There is one more chance for people to take action with a new government program called the IDR Account Adjustment. Just a few weeks ago the government (again) put vague, breadcrumb-like language on the website, but I and many student loan experts around the country are realizing that it's a major boon, possibly bigger than the Limited Waiver. And it expires at the end of this year.

Way to go government, again, with your tedious language and absence of appropriate exclamation points and fireworks emojis. Take their description of the IDR adjustment: "These adjustments to borrower accounts include conducting a one-time adjustment of IDR payment counters to address past inaccuracies and permanently fixing IDR payment counting by reforming ED's IDR tracking procedures going forward."

Wow -- sounds like a big deal, Federal Student Aid (insert eyeroll).

Let me translate. The government found out its servicers were steering people to go into forbearance rather than into repayment, and they are offering a one-time adjustment to fix that terrible historical practice. The government will review the accounts of Direct Loan holders, and any months in forbearance or non-in-school deferment will be converted into income-driven monthly payments. For us PSLF enthusiasts, correct payments mean sudden PSLF eligibility for all those years of payments!

But that's not all. It's also allowing previously ineligible loans (ahem--FFEL loans) to be consolidated into Direct Loans and then subsequently get their own account adjustment!

Anyone with student loans working at a hospital, government entity, or nonprofit needs to pay attention to their loans, NOW.

The government is here offering these benefits on an admittedly rusty platter, but the question is, can we get to everyone to take from that platter in time? Some people will, since they work for organizations that have embedded student loan support as a benefit. Others need to be prepared to self-educate in order to know what to do to benefit.

Let's do this. Considering what we have been through in the last week, Arkansas could use a winning lottery ticket right about now.

If you know someone who works for a hospital or in public service and has been displaced because of the tornadoes, send this column to them with my email, and my team and I will analyze their loan and then provide a student loan action plan for this IDR waiver.

Let's get our fair share of the federal government helping Arkansans get past their student loans with the IDR Account Adjustment. No, let's think bigger Arkansas. Let's get a bigger share. This is the best kept secret in the country, and we have a chance to cash in before this thing closes in December.

Sarah Catherine Gutierrez is founder, partner and CEO of Aptus Financial in Little Rock. She is also author of the book "But First, Save 10: The One Simple Money Move That Will Change Your Life," published by Et Alia Press. Contact her at sc@aptusfinancial.com.