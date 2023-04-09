Tampa Bay remains unbeaten after eight games

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Rays extended Major League Baseball's best start in 20 years behind Jeffrey Springs' seven innings of three-hit ball and Randy Arozarena's four RBI, routing the Oakland Athletics 11-0 Saturday for an 8-0 record.

Tampa Bay is the first big league team to open 8-0 since the 2003 Kansas City Royals won their first nine games. The Rays have outscored opponents 64-18 and are the first team to win its first eight games by four or more runs since the 1884 St. Louis Maroons of the Union Association did it in their first 13.

"When you're winning games like this, a lot of things got to be going well," Tampa Bay Manager Kevin Cash said. "So, I think we're all pretty impressed with every facet out there."

No team had won eight consecutive games by that margin at any point in a season since the 1939 Yankees did it 10 times in a row.

Isaac Paredes and Brandon Lowe had three RBI each for the Rays.

Springs (2-0), coming off six, no-hit innings in his season debut against Detroit, gave up a leadoff single in the first to Esteury Ruiz. He struck out seven, raising his total to 19 in 13 innings.

"Early on kind of fought mechanics," Springs said, "It was a grind. Overall, I felt alright, not great, but it helps a lot when my offense is doing what they're doing,"

Shintaro Fujinami (0-2) allowed 5 runs, 3 hits, 4 walks and hit a batter over 4 1/3 innings in his second major league start. The right-hander didn't allow a hit until Wander Franco's infield single with one out in the fourth.

ANGELS 9, BLUE JAYS 5 Mike Trout and Hunter Renfroe both homered and drove in three runs as Los Angeles overcame an early four-run deficit to defeat Toronto.

MARINERS 3, GUARDIANS 2 Eugenio Suarez hit RBI singles in the first and second innings off Cal Quantrill (0-1), who entered 14-0 in 34 regular-season starts at Progressive Field. Quantrill had not lost a home start since Sept. 9, 2019, with San Diego.

RED SOX 14, TIGERS 5 Rafael Devers homered twice, including his fifth career grand slam, and drove in five runs as Boston routed Detroit.

TWINS 9, ASTROS 6 Byron Buxton and Kyle Farmer hit three-run home runs, and Christian Vázquez had two RBI singles, one a tiebreaking hit off Seth Martinez (1-1) in the sixth.

YANKEES 4, ORIOLES 1 Giancarlo Stanton homered to cap New York's three-run fifth inning, and the Yankees went on to a victory over Baltimore.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CARDINALS 6, BREWERS 0 Nolan Arenado hit his 300th career home run, Jordan Walker also went deep and St. Louis won at Milwaukee to end its four-game skid and snap the Brewers' six-game winning streak.

DIAMONDBACKS 12, DODGERS 8 Ketel Marte and Geraldo Perdomo each hit two-run home runs, Alek Thomas had four hits and Arizona overcame an early four-run deficit to beat Los Angeles.

METS 5, MARLINS 2 Kodai Senga (2-0) won his Citi Field debut, pitching six innings of one-run, three-hit ball and wearing a Mets blue-and-orange glove with an image of a ghost and a pitchfork. He struck out six and walked three, allowing his only run on Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s leadoff home run in the sixth.

NATIONALS 7, ROCKIES 6 Stone Garrett had four hits and five RBI, homering and doubling twice to help Washington beat Colorado.

PADRES 4, BRAVES 1 Michael Wacha (2-0) matched his career high with 10 strikeouts, Juan Soto homered and San Diego defeated Atlanta.

PHILLIES 3, REDS 2 Bryon Stott capped a three-run rally in the ninth inning with a winning single as Philadelphia won despite striking out 17 times against Cincinnati.

INTERLEAGUE

CUBS 10, RANGERS 3 Justin Steele (1-0) allowed one run and four hits in six innings as Chicago won its third in a row by drubbing Texas.

ROYALS 6, GIANTS 5 Salvador Perez hit a tying, three-run home run in the eighth inning and pinch-runner Nate Eaton scored on a wild pitch in the ninth by Camilo Doval (0-1) after Vinnie Pasquantino doubled and advanced on Hunter Dozier's groundout.

WHITE SOX 11, PIRATES 5 Yasmani Grandal, Luis Robert Jr., Oscar Colas had two hits and drove in two runs each to lead Chicago past Pittsburgh.