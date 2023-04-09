TE set to seize spotlight

JONESBORO -- For as much inconsistency as there was throughout Saturday's scrimmage -- the second of two for Arkansas State's football team this spring with the Red Wolves' Pack Day game a week out -- a connection between quarterback Jaxon Dailey and tight end Emmanual Stevenson made for one of the few steady trends.

The pair knew they had to develop a rapport this offseason.

Dailey, a redshirt freshman, spent all of last season as ASU's third-string quarterback, taking just a few snaps when both James Blackman and A.J. Mayer were injured. Stevenson, a junior, saw more time on the field but was mostly relegated to a blocking role with fellow tight end Seydou Traore getting most of the opportunities in the passing game.

Now both Dailey and Stevenson are thrust into the thick of the offensive action with the two other quarterbacks graduating and Traore transferring to Colorado.

And Stevenson, as much as anyone, has seemed to seize the spring spotlight.

"I've been really, really pleased with Manny," ASU Coach Butch Jones said following Saturday's practice. "He's kind of regained his own form and even improved off of that. We've challenged him in his blocking and he's getting better and better.

"He's really been disciplined with his eye control and how he catches the ball, advancing the ball. He's been another individual who's been very consistent, so I'm excited."

Since Jones' arrival in 2021, the tight end position has been a consistent part of the Red Wolves' passing attack. That season, Stevenson caught 22 passes for 193 yards and 2 touchdowns over 10 games while Traore had 12 catches for 97 yards -- both as true freshmen.

But a severe knee injury in early November at Louisiana-Monroe ended Stevenson's season early. As Traore flourished last fall into one of the nation's most productive tight ends, Stevenson just tried to get back into the form he flashed the year prior.

Outside of a three-catch game at Ohio State in September, Stevenson never caught more than two passes or logged more than 18 yards in any game.

"Most of it was just me building confidence because I was already healthy -- my knee was already fixed," Stevenson explained. "Just building the strength back over the spring, and the winter too, building that up and my confidence to be able to do what I do."

ASU will need experienced pass-catchers. Although the Red Wolves added Syracuse transfer Courtney Jackson and could potentially have South Carolina transfer Corey Rucker eligible to go along with Jeff Foreman, most of ASU's wide receiver room is extremely young.

Stevenson can supplement that, but they'll only be as good as the guy throwing to them.

It's why Stevenson knows the development of Dailey during this spring camp is equally vital.

"Time gives everyone confidence," Stevenson said of the Red Wolves' No. 1 quarterback. "And I think it's showing now."

Consistency

Of Butch Jones' many overwrought coaching lines, the phrase "consistency in performance" was most relevant Saturday afternoon.

There was a lack of intensity in the early series before things picked up. There were dropped passes followed by a couple of impressive contested catches.

At times, the offense moved with ease, finding the end zone from deep in its own territory. Then, in late-clock scenarios, it would stall out and fail to convert on fourth down.

"It's the discipline in the details to execute over and over again," Jones said. "That's the ability to play winning football for 31/2 hours or four quarters or how long it takes."

Jones pointed to the scenarios in which one individual's mistake can take away from the positive work of the other 10 on their side of the ball.

As much as a dropped pass is obvious, if it comes on a play when a wide receiver gets behind a cornerback, that's a coverage bust that would be glaring otherwise.

"It's easy to go out and play two plays, play three plays. Everybody can do that," linebacker Charles Willekes said. "Once you down 10, 11, 12 plays, that's where they say you sink to the level of your training [and] fall back on your habits. That's what we try to ingrain in practice."

With one week and four practices left this spring, Jones was slightly reticent to draw overarching conclusions from the past few weeks. He said he's seen positive takeaways already, but acknowledged that there are drastic improvements he's hoping to see in this final week.

"The biggest question I've been asking our team each and every day is, 'Are you to the point where you can play winning football for four quarters?'" Jones said. "We'll continue to grow and develop that way."

Looking forward

ASU will host its annual Pack Day game next Saturday, with the intrasquad scrimmage set to kick off at 2:15 p.m. inside Centennial Bank Stadium.

Coach Butch Jones said the format will be unchanged from last year with his first-team offense going against the second-string defense and vice versa, playing with a running clock throughout the second half.

He said he's hoping to have a big-time crowd -- perhaps as many as 10,000 -- and the Red Wolves plan to be out in the Jonesboro community this week, promoting the game at elementary schools and local businesses.

"I appreciate our fans and appreciate everyone's support, I can't stress it enough," Jones added. "I'm excited to see our community come out and not just support this team but really support the university and make it a community event."

In the trenches

Arkansas State has continued to experiment with different groupings on the offensive line throughout the spring, but Saturday was a demonstration of where the Red Wolves have made some massive changes -- both literally and figuratively.

At one point, the first-team unit featured just one returner from last season: Little Rock Central's Makilan Thomas, now at left guard.

To his left at tackle was Hamilton Hall, and on the right side of the line were guard Jacob Cunnigham and tackle Tobias Braun. All three transferred in from Ole Miss, and at 6-5, 6-5 and 6-7, respectively, the trio brings legitimate size to a unit that was probably ASU's worst last season.

But Coach Butch Jones has continued to cite center Jacob Bayer, a 6-3, 315-pound transfer from Lamar, as the biggest difference this spring.

"He's kind of asserted himself as the leader up front," Jones said. "For an individual who just joined our program, it's pretty remarkable."

The Red Wolves are by no means locked in with the five who will be along the offensive front come September.

They have positional flexibility with Thomas, who has experience at all five spots. And because of a combination of transfers and developing youth, ASU has a depth that it previously lacked.

Bayer, however, is the one exception, and there's a sense he's raising the offensive floor around him.

"He's kind of quiet off the field," linebacker Charles Willekes said of Bayer. "But once he gets on the field, he's very vocal. ... I can tell when he's communicating and he's speaking loudly. You see the trickle-down effect with the guards and tackles."