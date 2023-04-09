The payoff of doing, not just talking

I wrote last week that I was scheduled to speak at a church in Little Rock on the topic of hope. By the time that column was printed, a tornado had smashed the wooded area behind the church, sparing the church building but wreaking varying levels of havoc on adjacent neighborhoods. Some were only without power, some badly damaged, others leveled or otherwise destroyed. The church contact person called me with the news on Saturday.

"We decided not to have our regular service. Instead, we are going to make sack lunches and deliver them to people around us who have been affected by the storm."

At first, I offered condolences and accepted her offer to reschedule. But I had booked an Airbnb that could not be refunded, and meetings the next day with folks who still wanted to meet. The more I thought about it, the more I loved that the church canceled me and opted for the work I hope all other Little Rock churches did Sunday. I called her back.

"May I make sandwiches too?"

She said sure. But she asked me to put on social media that I wasn't speaking because she was afraid she would not be able to reach everyone who was coming just for me. She didn't want them to be disappointed.

I doubted that would amount to many people but did as she asked. Within a few minutes of posting, I got a text from a vigilant, protective friend. Do you know about the church where you were going to speak? The one you put on Facebook? I said yes. Then she sent me a screen shot of what Unitarian Universalists believe, specifically that the church may be made up of Buddhists, Christians, Jews, Hindus, Muslims, Pagans, atheists and agnostics; that basically everyone who wants to make a difference for good is welcome regardless of their background.

I assured her I knew those things and that I am not converting, but they are nice people, and I would speak at nearly any church that asked me if they were trying to do good in the world. She said she understood that, but it worried her for me to associate my name with a church where people don't necessarily believe in God, because I do believe in God and she didn't want people to think I am someone I am not, and why did I have to put that on Facebook?

I knew what she meant, because we both live in rural Arkansas. She was there as I campaigned for the love of people and public schools and got smeared as a baby killer and gun taker because folks believe lies. She has heard me called a godless radical left indoctrinator even though I am a centrist Christian Sunday School teacher. She has seen how that hurts my family, and she hates it.

The conversation gave me pause, because I respect my friend and need people in my life who look out for me. Beyond that, it seems such a vivid snapshot of where we are as a culture.

Imagine a situation in which a 30-years married, white, straight mother of four from rural Arkansas, a Southern Baptist for 50 years who writes Christian devotional books and novels, must consider that posting on social media about (not) speaking at a Unitarian Universalist Church could sully her reputation.

That the probability is high enough a true friend would caution against it. Not because the friend worries so much about reputation, but retaliation, in the form of judgment, resentment, misunderstanding, and misappropriation of the truth. If any reader doubts, just read the comments on any column, including this one.

There's backstory here that further illuminates the snapshot. When I was first asked to speak, I told a Unitarian friend I thought I'd talk about Holy Week, since the date fell then. "I don't think that's a good idea," she said. "We don't celebrate Holy Week." I didn't bother explaining that I knew that and it was kind of the point. I decided to change the topic to hope since to me it's all the same thing.

This was as ironic as the situation with the Facebook post. On one hand is the idea I can't speak from my own faith tradition in a setting that accepts all faith traditions, lest I offend someone. On the other hand is the idea I can't speak outside of my faith tradition to a group who wants to hear about the work I do--which is motivated by my faith--lest I offend someone else. It is quite the conundrum and I find myself facing it every time I sit down to write or stand up to speak.

In the sandwich-making line at the church I visited with a woman who told me she liked my column that day, about the harm our Legislature has caused, and how difficult it is to have hope in this political atmosphere. She said some of my writing is too soft and unrealistic; in her words, "Pollyanna." But she likes some of it, so she keeps reading.

I told her it is a challenge to write from the middle but it's where I live. I could say what people on one side or the other want to hear, but that wouldn't be honest. The alternative is not to write or speak at all.

While it is tempting just to keep silent about things that matter to me, it also does not feel right. It is important to hold the middle ground, to believe we can find values we agree on and work together.

That is why I was invited to speak and planned to do so at the Unitarian church. It is why, when they decided to act on their values by serving suffering people in their community, I wanted to be a part of it, because I share that value too. And it is why, if they will have me, I will go back sometime and speak about hope, even though they are already good at it.

They spent Sunday doing instead of just talking about the word. I can think of no better place and no better way to illustrate what hope is.

Gwen Ford Faulkenberry is an English teacher and editorial director of the non-partisan group Arkansas Strong. (http://arstrong.org) Email her at gfaulkenberry@hotmail.com.