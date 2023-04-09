Their shared hospitality is what drew them together





Common friends and common interests brought Madison Louden and Lee Brooks together. The pandemic gave them an opportunity to focus on their new relationship.

They met through Facebook Dating, which links people based on shared interests.

"I just got on it as a joke, but it turned out pretty serious," Madison says.

She was intrigued by Lee's profile because it listed his time in the hospitality program at National Park College in Hot Springs.

"I was like, 'I've been through that program. I know everybody that's been through it recently," she says.

She did not know him, though.

"We connected and I was getting ready to go on a camping trip," she says. "Lee is an Eagle Scout so he kind of talked me through getting ready for that camping trip."

Lee, 10 years her senior, had been a non-traditional college student. He enrolled in classes when he was 24 years old, which put them at National Park College about five years apart.

Both Lee and Madison are originally from Texas but grew up in Hot Springs. Both attended Lake Hamilton High School -- of course, he was there years before she was.

Madison and Lee exchanged messages for a couple of weeks before going out together for sushi in February 2020.

"We talked about our horror stories of working in the service industry, and then I don't think we were ready for the night to end," Madison says.

They got coffee and meandered through Academy Sports and Target.

"He invited me over the next night to cook dinner for me, which probably sealed the deal for me," she says. "He had smoked a chuck roast that day and we had barbecue sandwiches'"

Weeks after their first date, the covid-19 pandemic forced many businesses to close.

"I moved back to Hot Springs to help my dad," says Madison who lived in Benton then. "And it didn't hurt to be a little closer to Lee."

Madison and Lee lost their jobs -- his as chef in a Hot Springs rehabilitation facility and hers in the pet hospitality industry -- and for a while they saw few people other than each other. They didn't mind.

"We weren't really affected by the lockdown like other people were," Madison says. "I think we kind of preferred it like that, just smaller groups of people and not those big crowds and big events."

They camped and cooked at home and just spent time getting to know each other.

"You don't usually want to talk about politics on dates, you know," Madison says, "This was a really politically charged time and we kind of had to be on the same page. It was like, OK, we're going to find out really quick where we stand with stuff."

They had dated for about two years when they discussed marriage. Madison told Lee she did not want an expensive engagement ring. She knew what kind of ring she did want.

"I said I would order it and give it to him and then whenever he felt like it, he could propose," she says.

A week after their conversation, in February 2022, Lee's tone turned serious when he greeted Madison after work.

"He said, 'I really want to marry you, but we really don't have the money for a nice ring,'" she says. "I said, 'The ring's in the mail.' He was like, 'Are you serious?' Then it was like, 'OK, I guess we're engaged.'"

They were married on May 21, 2022, in a small private ceremony at an Airbnb on the edge of the Ouachita National Forest.

Madison's aunt and uncle and Lee's brother and sister-in-law were there, too. There was an outdoor cooking area where Lee prepared meals for their close-knit group.

"Each couple had a dog or two so we had a house full of dogs, too. It was just really secluded, really quiet and we were spending quality time with each other and being out in nature," Madison says.

During the early months of the pandemic, Lee made a sourdough starter he dubbed "Carole Baskin."

"You have to feed it, kind of like a pet, so they tell you to name it," he explains. "I had worked as a chef in kitchens my whole life. I never thought I was going to be a baker. But I kind of wanted to learn to make bread."

Madison watched and cheered him on as he honed his sourdough skills. Now, they sell his sourdough products -- including bread, pasta and croutons -- at farmers markets and online through his business, Smokey B' Goodes. They hope to open a storefront in the near future.

"It's going to be entirely an online menu, set with things families would cook at their houses," Lee says. "Sourdough is going to be kind of the glue that binds it together, like spaghetti and meatballs with sourdough pasta or burgers with fresh sourdough buns."

The business is part of their story, Madison says.

"We both came from the hospitality and service industry and we had all these connections and things in common," she says. "It's just something that's bound us together and is continuing to grow with us."

If you have an interesting how-we-met story or if you know someone who does, please call (501) 425-7228 or email:

kdishongh@adgnewsroom.com





The first time I saw my future spouse:

She says: "He looked good. He had on a collared button-up shirt. I remember thinking, 'Hes actually dressed nice, like for a real date."

He says: "In her profile picture she was wearing a Texas A&M shirt. I cant believe I married a Texas A&M fan."

On our wedding day:

She says: "I was getting ready with my aunt, and theres a song that came on — 'You Are the Best Thing — and my aunt said they should play it after the wedding. It solidified my thoughts about what we were getting ready to do."

He says: "I was happy that the whole day that we were getting married and nobody was stressed out."

My advice for a long happy marriage:

She says: "Make a solid effort to spend time together, doing things with each other that you enjoy together."

He says: "Dont make a big production of the wedding. Get married to get married; focus on the marriage more than the wedding."









Lee and Madison Brooks met through a dating site. They discovered that they had near-encounters throughout their lives. “There were just little things that we kept discovering. It just kind of made it amazing that we hadn’t crossed paths before,” Lee says. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)







