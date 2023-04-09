Top breakfast sausages for hunting, fishing camps

You come to see how the sausage is made, but also to find out what kind of sausage to make.

Sausage is a camp staple. We eat it for breakfast. We put a slab in a biscuit and stuff it in a pack for a turkey hunting or fishing expedition.

We sacrificed a good bit of winter sampling the options, and we created a bracket. We have a clear champion.

THE PROCESS

We limited the scope of this article to popular mass retail brands that you can get in most grocery stores. They are accessible to most people and frankly, sausage is often an afterthought that you have to stop and buy on your way to camp.

"Hey, man, pull in at the Food Temple up here so I can get us a pound of sausage!"

Your companions will sigh loudly and deride you for being disorganized. They will also pounce on the opportunity to load up on Oreo cookies and other stuff that falls into the "Since We're Here" category.

We based our results on flavor, texture, lean-to-fat ratio, fry loss and the presence of gristle and bone.

This contest originally pitted three brands, Jimmy Dean, J.C. Potter and Williams. Jimmy Dean was the clear winner among those three. We announced the results on Facebook.

Instead of gratitude, we faced vehement protests from fans of Tennessee Pride and Petit Jean. They persuaded us to expand the field to six. We were wise to do so. As much as we love Jimmy Dean Pure Pork Sausage -- and we can't resist singing Jimmy Dean's "Big Bad John" while frying it -- Jimmy Dean didn't win.

TENNESSEE PRIDE

For real country flavor, the best you ever tried, pick up a pound or two of Tennessee Pride.

When I was a cadet at Castle Heights Military Academy in Lebanon, Tenn., my roommate Carl Shearin used to sing that jingle constantly. He was from Jonesborough, Tenn., and he was very proud of all things Tennessee. He used to drive me nuts.

That memory might have influenced us to exclude this brand, and we resented being coerced to include it. Nevertheless, Tennessee Pride is clearly the best. It has the perfect amount of lean and does not fry down as much as the others. The texture is even and smooth, with zero gristle and zero bone.

It is also delicious. We sampled the hot version. It has a sharp initial kick, but it mellows on the tongue, and it is seasoned perfectly for our taste. If it's available at the Food Temple, we're buying it.

JIMMY DEAN

Jimmy Dean finished a close second, largely because of the annoying way its seared surfaces adhere to a skillet. Tennessee Pride doesn't do that. It's not that big a deal, really. I just scraped up the cracklings with a spatula and served it alongside the patties.

Other than that, Jimmy Dean exhibits minimal fry loss. It is very lean with no bone and only a hint of gristle. Tennessee Pride doesn't have gristle. That was the key factor. We sampled Regular, Hot and Maple. All taste fantastic.

J.C. POTTER

This venerable brand finished a close second in the original test, but the addition of Tennessee Pride knocked it to third. Its texture is not quite as consistent as Jimmy Dean. It exhibits a little more fry loss than Jimmy Dean, and it contains more gristle than Jimmy Dean. Its flavor compares favorably with Tennessee Pride and Jimmy Dean.

PETIT JEAN

We love Arkansas products as much as Carl Shearin loved Tennessee products. We believe Petit Jean bacon and bologna is the best, but Petit Jean sausage underwhelmed us. The lean-to-fat ratio was comparable to the best and it has less gristle than Potter, but Petit Jean tastes bland to me. I added seasonings to get the flavor I wanted. I prefer not to do that.

OLE SOUTH

We tested this brand because it is widely available, and it pleasantly surprised us. Its flavor and texture are very good, but it is very fat and exhibits a lot of fry loss. If you need a source of grease to fry other stuff, Ole South is your brand. We wrapped it in paper towels and squeezed even more grease out of it. We prefer not to do that.

WILLIAMS

This brand is available almost everywhere, but that is its only attribute. It exhibits substantial fry loss. It has way too much gristle and a lot of bone. I hate bone fragments in sausage. There's much better stuff available for the same price.