Turkey blamed for explosion

BAGHDAD -- The commander of the main U.S.-backed force in Syria and Iraq's presidency Saturday condemned what they say was a Turkish attack on an airport in northern Iraq.

Iraq's presidency called the late Friday explosion in northern Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region a "flagrant aggression against Iraq and its sovereignty" in the area. It called on Turkey to issue a formal apology, saying it should not continue "terrorizing" Iraqis in the north.

A representative of the Turkish defense ministry said he had no information about the incident.

As part of their emergency security response related to the safety of our forces' command, Syrian Democratic Forces spokesman Farhad Sham said in a statement "we deliberately restricted the release of information about the Turkish attack on Sulaymaniyah airport, where our commander-in-chief, Mazloum Abdi, was present."

Abdi later told the Kurdish North press agency that was in a convoy that included troops from the U.S.-led coalition and members of the Iraqi Kurdish anti-terrorism force. He added that the SDF and anti-terrorism forces in northern Iraq have joint operations rooms and the U.S.-led coalition is aware of that.

Asked about the reason behind the attack, Abdi said "it is a clear message from the Turks that they are bothered and oppose our international relations and they want to damage them."

"Turkey sent a warning shot," said retired U.S. Col. Myles Caggins III, a senior nonresident fellow at the U.S.-based New Lines Institute for Strategy.

Iraq's National Security Adviser Qasim al-Araji, heading a high-level security delegation, arrived Saturday in Suleimanyah to discuss the issue with local officials, the state news agency reported.

The blast came days after Turkey closed its airspace to flights to and from the airport, citing an alleged increase in Kurdish militant activity threatening flight safety. The airport's security directorate said an explosion took place near the fence surrounding the airport causing a fire but no injuries.

A statement Friday from the Iraqi Kurdish regional government in Iraq accused local authorities in Suleimaniyah of provoking an attack on the airport and using "government institutions" for "illegal activities."

Qubad Talabani, deputy prime minister of the regional government and a member of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan said the regional government statement represents only one party ... and cannot speak for the entire government."

"We strongly condemn the targeting of Suleimaniyah airport by Turkey," Abdi tweeted Saturday,

Information for this article was contributed by Bassem Mroue and Hogir Al Abdo of The Associated Press.