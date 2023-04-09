UA offense steps up entering final week

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas offense did not stay down after the defense dominated in last week's final major football scrimmage before the Red-White spring showcase next weekend.

KJ Jefferson and the Razorbacks' quarterbacks and wideouts had a big day making plays on a sunny gorgeous morning Saturday.

An audience filled with recruits, high school coaches and media members looked on inside Reynolds Razorback Stadium as the Razorbacks wrapped up their penultimate week of spring with practice No. 11 on a "thud" day with no live tackling.

Not everything went exactly right, as there was a wrong-way turn in the backfield by the second unit and a couple of miscommunications between quarterbacks and receivers, as well as running backs.

But the offense, behind much stronger protection than last week from the front line, struck for several big plays, ran the ball fairly well, excelled in red zone work and just attacked the day.

Isaac TeSlaa turned in perhaps the most impressive catch of spring during pass coverage drills between wideouts and defensive backs. TeSlaa went high and made a one-hand grab, cupping the nose of the ball and appearing to get a foot down in bounds on a play at the sideline.

But that was far from the only play turned in by all units for new offensive coordinator Dan Enos, who ran onto the field after a special teams period while smiling and singing a David Lee Roth song.

Redshirt freshman Isaiah Sategna caught a tunnel screen from Cade Fortin heading inside from the left slot, then planted and reversed field around the left edge for a would-be touchdown. It's the kind of play the 5-11, 178-pounder has been making routinely this spring.

"Just with the new offense, I'm still learning stuff, but I feel like I'm a lot better receiver than I was last year and stuff," Sategna said. "I just feel like if I put my trust in Coach Enos and the O-line and KJ, I'm going to be the best receiver that I can be.

"We're still working on all the details and stuff, but our receiver group is making plays ... catching the ball. Everybody is putting in work and everybody's looking a lot better than, let's say, Day 1."





Tailback AJ Green, joining Sategna on a video conference with reporters, was asked about Sategna's improvement.

"You can definitely tell he's been here," Green said. "You can tell he's experienced now. He knows what he's doing. He knows where he needs to get, how to position a defender to catch the ball and get in the best place for him."

Sategna talked about what he learned while going through a redshirt season that included a lengthy break to recover from a high ankle injury.

"I had to look myself in the mirror because being a freshman, I wasn't used to not playing," Sategna said. "So I learned a lot from that year and I'm glad I got to redshirt so I still have four more years. But I'm looking to play this year. That's my goal."

Andrew Armstrong continued his strong work as well. The 6-4, 201-pound senior made a great hands catch on the sideline from Jefferson for a 30-plus yard gain before going out of bounds. In red zone work, he made a sliding catch just past the goal line on the right side.

The play before that was a perfectly executed flat fade ball from Jefferson to TeSlaa for a score behind LaDarrius Bishop, who had broken up a potential touchdown throw for Armstrong on the previous play.

The offensive line, still running with Devon Manuel and Patrick Kutas at left and right tackle, respectively, held its own better than last Saturday, when the defensive ends controlled things.

Senior defensive end Zach Williams, appearing with new cornerback Lorando "Snaxx" Johnson, spoke about depth at end.





"I know with the D-line especially, there's a lot of competition," Williams said. "We all love each other, we all push each other. So when you see one person doing good, it's all competition. Who can get the most sacks and stuff like that.

"That's how we're going. I feel like with the whole defense ... we're just meshing together. We ran some different plays and I felt like we were going to mess up, but we really didn't. We did pretty good, so just like today, we were just flying around, beating people up. It's just a good mesh, we're all coming together pretty good."

Johnson, who has frequently run with Dwight McGlothern on the top defensive unit, played with the second group Saturday as Bishop, a senior who is back from his knee surgery, earned time with the starters.

Johnson was asked about his reputation for jawing with the opposition.

"I bring energy," Johnson said. "I don't know if I'm just trash talking. I don't know. Whatever gets them off [their game]. Whatever gives the defense an advantage I will [do]."

Johnson also talked about how the nickname "Snaxx" came about.

"I like snacks," he said. "It speaks for itself."

Later he elaborated, saying the nickname came from his freshman year at Baylor.

"We were in fall camp and I pulled some snacks out of my bag for meetings," he said. "I was a little big, too. So it started as a joke."

The snacks, it turned out, where hot Cheetos.

And the spelling of his nickname, well, "Put some swag to it," he said.

The Razorbacks will have their final four practices this week on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday leading up to the Red-White game.