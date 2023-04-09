UA’s gentle giant an anchor on line

In a way, Glen Ray Hines’ induction into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame reads like the final piece to complete the picture on a career perspective of the gentle giant from El Dorado.

A 6-5, 220-pound offensive tackle in the mid-1960s at the University of Arkansas when very few offensive linemen reached those dimensions, Hines was literally a standout on the field.

Hines, who passed away at age 75 in 2019, anchored the line for the Razorbacks’ 1964 national championship team, had another big season in 1965, then went on to have a successful eight-year career in professional football.

The distinction of playing on the undefeated national champion team for Coach Frank Broyles was an achievement that stuck with Hines, said Jody Hines, his childhood sweetheart and wife of 53 years who will deliver his acceptance speech at the induction ceremony Friday at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.

“He was grateful for the fact he got to go to the University of Arkansas on a football scholarship and got to play with all those great guys on the ’64 team,” Jody Hines said. “That was really one of the most special things that ever happened to him because all of those guys were just such close friends and supported each other all through these years, and I think that meant a lot to him.

“Coming up with Coach Broyles and that experience was something you could carry on because Coach Broyles was a guy of high character.” Hines retired from the NFL after five seasons with the Houston Oilers, two with the New Orleans Saints and a final year in 1973 with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was named an AFL All-Star twice while with the Oilers.

As a pro, he bulked up to 275 pounds and performed like a machine. Hines played in 115 consecutive games, including three in the playoffs, never missing a game in the NFL. Hines blocked for legendary Saints quarterback Archie Manning and Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw.

Barry Switzer, a Crossett native, national champion coach at Oklahoma and Super Bowl winning coach of the Dallas Cowboys, was the Razorbacks’ running backs coach from 1961-65, overlapping with Hines’ years on the Arkansas offensive line.

“Glen Ray, he was the only one who looked like he could be a pro football player we had playing on the offensive line,” Switzer said. “You’ve got to remember this was an era when a 220-pound lineman was a big lineman back then.

“We didn’t have any people his size on defense or offense. He was very lean. … Good kid. He had a good work ethic. He had a great smile on his face all the time. He went about his business and we felt like he would be a great pro prospect.” His selection to the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame was perhaps the final career highlight still awaiting Hines after he was selected for the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame in 2018.

He had previously been inducted into the UA Hall of Honor (2001) and the Union County Sports Hall of Fame (2012). Hines was a member of the UA’s All-Century team, chosen in 1994, a member of the UA’s All-Decade team of the 1960s, was selected to the SWC All-Time team in 1996 and he was named by Football Digest to the all-time Houston Oilers team in 2005. The Houston Post named Hines as the most outstanding player in the SWC in 1965, an honor rarely bestowed on a lineman. Hines was also a member of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s all-time Razorbacks in the pros team in 2020.

“I was surprised and it was kind of bittersweet since he passed away four years ago,” Jody Hines said of her reaction to hearing her husband would be enshrined in the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame. “He would have really enjoyed knowing and being a part of that celebration.

“Glen never talked about being in different things. He just wasn’t that kind of person. He was a quiet person and never bragged about anything. Of course our family, we were just kind of surprised that finally he had gone into the hall of fame after all this time.” With Hines as the anchor on the offensive line, Arkansas went 21-1 in 1964 and 1965.

“We ran behind Glen Ray a lot,” said contemporary and fellow offensive lineman Jerry Welch of Hines for a 2019 story in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

“He was stubborn as hell and he had a lot of pride. And he truly applied himself to his craft. Back in the day, he was a big ol’ guy.” In the same story, former Arkansas standout and coach Ken Hatfield described Hines as a gentle giant who was very tough.

“He gave you all he had all the time in practice and in games,” Hatfield said. “He was an excellent teammate and just a tremendous person.” Polite, unassuming and dedicated to his work, Hines maintained a low profile for someone of his physical stature.

“I just remember throughout his career he kept his mouth shut, had a great work ethic, and did what you said and always had a smile on his face,” Switzer said. “Glen Ray was a great player.”



