Wild turkey church service

Alan Thomas of Benton and I attended church together last Sunday in St. Tom's Cathedral, a place in Grant County where wild turkeys gather.

We met before dawn and sat beside a warm campfire waiting for the choir to sing the invitation.

It was good to see Al. He was a fixture in these pages for nearly a decade as my near constant hunting fishing companion. We met in 2005, shortly after I became outdoors editor for this newspaper. He was president of a Delta Waterfowl chapter in Russellville, and he contacted me about publicizing one of their fundraising banquets.

What got his attention was a line in a smallmouth bass fishing article I wrote about smallmouth bass fishing. I wrote that smallmouth fishing being as essential to my being as air, food and water. Al felt the same way, and together we cooked up the 2006 Summer Smallmouth Tour. He was my companion for most of that series and for many more trips after. He taught me how to hunt ducks at Lake Dardanelle, and our friendship evolved to brotherhood.

Thomas joined Old Belfast Hunting Club last year, a sacred place to me in northern Grant County that contains a special section of woods I call St. Tom's Cathedral. I killed four gobblers there in three seasons sitting in a spot I call the pew. I named my most recent book for it.

Thomas shares this affection for hunting wild turkeys. It's more an affliction, really. When he invited me to attend "church" with him last Sunday, I eagerly accepted.

We spoke in murmurs, not in reverence, but to prevent our voices from drowning out turkey gobbles. Sound does not carry in these gentle, pine-clad hills the way it does in the Ozarks and Ouachitas. There are no steep, rocky surfaces to reverberate gobbles. The pines muffle and swallow sound. You have to concentrate to hear them.

"I heard two yesterday to the northwest," Thomas said. "They were pretty close together, and they talked to each other for quite a long time. One was especially talkative, and the whole time I was thinking that's a bird I would hunt aggressively."

At sunrise, cardinals began singing, followed by wood thrushes. A few crows joined the chorus, and at 6:46 a.m., we heard the first faint chuckle of a gobbler on its roost.

The gobbles remained faint and sparse for awhile, but the sound changed when the bird pitched to the ground. What happened after that was truly magic.

Five separate gobblers had a long conversation. One was definitely in the Cathedral. This made me very happy because the last gobbler I killed there was in 2019. I killed two gobblers there that year, the first time I ever got a spring season limit of two birds in Arkansas. I have not seen or heard a gobbler there since.

Thomas is one of the few hunters I know to have bagged a three-bird limit. That was in 2005 when we still had a fall turkey hunting season in Arkansas. He bagged two mature gobblers in the 2005 spring season and a mature gobbler in the 2005 fall season. He hasn't killed a gobbler in six years.

Sunday's service fueled our hopes.

From 7:45-9:06 a.m., we counted more than 150 gobbles. Two birds did most of the talking, and the gobbler in the Cathedral was by far the more vocal of the two. At times he sounded like he was 100 yards away. A moment later he sounded like he was half a mile away.

He and the second gobbler moved ever closer together. They started cutting each other off mid gobble, which caused the Cathedral bird to quintuple gobble. The other three birds commented sparingly.

The Cathedral gobbler finally started to drift away, and his gobblers got fainter and fainter. His last gobble was at 9:06, and then all was quiet.

Thomas and I never moved from the campfire and we never called. We just listened and took note of where the birds were when they gobbled. Both of us understood that it didn't mean a thing.

We gathered again Friday for another sunrise service. This time it was windy, cold and overcast. We didn't hear a single gobble.

"You know they move around quite a bit," Thomas said. "They could be clear on the other side of the property."

"Or even on a different property," I said.

After the gobbling ceased on Sunday, I took Thomas on a tour of the property, which contains about 4,000 acres. We looked at a lot of habitat and we found a lot of potentially promising places to hunt. Some large swaths have been clearcut, but gobblers enjoy feeding and strutting in cutovers. Large sections have also been thinned, and turkeys love to be in recently thinned woods.

We also have a lot of older thickets that are sufficiently open for turkeys to travel.

"You know they walk all through these things," I said.

"Heck yeah, they do!" Thomas said. "People say there's nothing for turkeys to eat in these pine thickets. Anybody says a turkey doesn't eat pine nuts doesn't know what they're talking about."

"For sure," I said. "Modern turkeys are very health conscious. They really go for pine nuts, chia seeds and kale. Plant a kale plot, and you'll have turkeys all in it. And goat cheese. They're crazy for a salad topped with feta cheese."

"And Gouda! Smoked Gouda! You can't keep turkeys out of the smoked Gouda!" Thomas shouted.

We also walked in the woods looking for turkey sign. Feathers, fresh tracks and fresh droppings tell you that turkeys are in the area. We didn't find much, but we did find some tracks from a hen turkey and, to our surprise, the tracks of two poults. Indeed, some hens have already hatched their eggs, and their chicks, or poults, are now big enough to wander with their mother.

"You know what's going to happen, don't you?" Thomas asked. "These turkeys have been doing their thing for a few weeks now. Gobblers have had their pick of all the hens they want. When the 17th comes, most of the hens will be on the nest and pickings will be more slim for the gobblers. They're going to have to cover more territory looking for mates, and they're going to be more aggressive. The way it's supposed to work is that hens go to the gobblers. Late like this, it's the other way around. It overrides a gobbler's natural instincts and favors the hunter."

Even though it seems like we have a lot of gobblers, a few hunters can put a big dent in the gobbler population quickly. It is good, we agreed, that the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission installed a regulation allowing a hunter to kill only one gobbler in the first week of the season.

The morning's activity made us feel like we have a chance to do that, and we could barely contain our excitement. That is something we haven't felt in Arkansas for a very long time.