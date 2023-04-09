Yet another funeral for a friend

I told Vertis I'd been to enough funerals for a while after we went to an old friend's funeral a few weeks back. As we sat there in Norphlet's First Baptist Church, I began to reminisce. I'm not an emotional person, and when tears came streaming down my cheeks, Vertis was shocked.

I sat there and thought about Buddy Henley, and the times we were together growing up, roaming the woods, streams, and rivers, where we made memories that are still vivid, and that I treasure.

There are individuals in almost every small town who are part of our daily lives, and while they aren't close friends to everyone, they are such a part of the community that when they die, it's a loss that each resident feels. Buddy's familiar face won't be behind the counter of Henley Feed and Farm Supply anymore, and his presence will be missed by me and a lot of south Arkansas folks. We were together for so many fun and sometimes painful times (like trying to rob a beehive without masks).

From the time I was 8 years old until I visited Buddy in the hospital the day before he died, I had a continuing relationship with him for longer than any living person I know. Buddy was in our wedding, and we were always doing things together from the time when our family moved out on the El Dorado highway about a mile from Norphlet.

Those early days where we fished and hunted together were a time where friends shared the small things in life, which I now look back on as being some of my important life experiences. Those include events such as when we were returning home one day and decided to cross an open field with knee-high grass.

We were walking side by side, talking about whatever we had been doing, when I saw something unusual. I had my mouth open to yell when Buddy's foot came down right on top of a huge coiled-up black snake.

The snake immediately wrapped itself around Buddy's leg as it tried to escape, and bit down on his blue jeans. Evidently his fangs somehow hung in the jean's material, and Buddy and the snake went into a hopping and yelling fit.

As soon as I spotted the snake on his leg, I knew it was non-venomous. The whole episode probably didn't last 30 seconds, but when Buddy and the snake parted ways, I started laughing.

After I went to work for Exxon and moved to south Texas, we got together on my home visits. On one of those trips home, we came up with a sure way to make money. It was when the catfish-raising craze swept across Arkansas, and I heard about raising catfish in a wire cage. Several catfish farmers were doing it.

I came up with a plan to build a big wire cage and float it in one of the old pits all over south Arkansas that the big oil wells flowed into before pipelines. These pits hadn't seen oil in 50 years, and they were full of water and small fish.

I bought the wire cage. Buddy was going to do the feeding, and we would split the profit. We bought 500 catfish fingerlings, and we were in business. In a few months things were going better than we ever expected, and when Buddy checked on the size of the fish, which turned out to be a pound each, we were counting the dollars. We decided to let them get to a pound and a half before selling them.

However, a couple of weeks later, Buddy called and said he had a couple of dead fish in the wire cages. These were the first fish we lost, so we weren't worried. But a week later disaster struck, and a week after that we had dead fish everywhere. A bacteria of some sort had wiped us out.

Then I came up with a really good way to make a lot of money by raising chinchillas, the little South American mink-like animals that go into making those expensive fur coats. I paid for six young animals. We had some hutches from an old farmhouse I owned, and Buddy would tend to them.

I had raised rabbits when I was in my teens, and wow, if chinchillas were anything like rabbits, we would soon be coining the money.

To make a long, long, story short, I can tell you right now, those chinchilla fur coats cost a lot because the little animals don't reproduce even close to as quickly as rabbits, and are very sickly animals. We gave up after a year.

When we came home from Texas, Vertis and I would usually have dinner with Buddy and his wife Patsy at a restaurant that featured a catfish buffet. We were in line one night, and I was filling my plate with nearly everything, and I looked over at Buddy's plate. There was nothing but catfish on it, and I commented, "Hey, Buddy, aren't you going to get any French fries or slaw?"

Buddy just shook his head, and said, "Those are just filler. I'm here for the catfish."

Words of wisdom.

Email Richard Mason at richard@gibraltarenergy.com.