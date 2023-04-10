ASK THE VET: Help fat cats lose weight by making them hunt for their meals





Editor's note: This column first appeared in 2019.

Q: We keep the cat food bowl full, and our cats eat whenever they wish. The problem is they are fat. Should we instead feed them two meals per day?

A: Let's back up and think about how cats like to eat.

Pet cats maintain many of their wild behaviors, even as they deign to let us humans domesticate them. They still like to hunt and forage for food, eat small meals frequently and dine alone somewhere they're safe from other cats, dogs, humans and noise.

When pets have little environmental stimulation, eating becomes the day's most exciting activity. It's not surprising that many cats are overweight when you consider that their food is readily available, tasty and easy to eat.

Moreover, many cats are stressed when eating in the company of others, so they fill up fast. Others may gorge and throw up, or eat so little they are underweight.

I suggest you encourage your cats to hunt for their food. Offer them multiple small meals by hiding kibble around your home and frequently changing the locations. Put some food in puzzle feeders that require manipulation to get to the food. Look online for designs you can make or buy.

All food stations should be away from litter boxes, children and noise. Place at least one on a counter with a chair adjacent to it.

If these changes don't help your cats lose weight, it's time to consult your veterinarian.

Q: My veterinarian offers Lyme vaccination, but I'm uncertain whether I should have my dog vaccinated because none of the neighborhood dogs have developed Lyme disease. What do you think?

A: The answer depends on where you live, along with your dog's breed, lifestyle and health status. Therefore, your veterinarian is the best person to make a recommendation about your dog.

The prevalence of Lyme disease, first recognized in Lyme, Conn., is increasing in dogs throughout the Northeast and mid-Atlantic regions.

Moreover, a study of 16 million canine blood samples from around the United States shows that the disease is quickly spreading into areas that were at low risk, especially the Southeast and the Midwest, through Wisconsin, Minnesota and North Dakota.

Ticks can carry the bacteria that cause Lyme disease, plus a variety of other pathogens that produce serious illnesses. Therefore, the Companion Animal Parasite Council recommends that all dogs, regardless of where they live, be protected from ticks throughout the year. Options include a liquid applied to the skin, a tick collar or a chewable tablet.

Although they are very effective, tick preventives sometimes provide incomplete protection, so your veterinarian might recommend the addition of Lyme vaccination.

Ticks that carry Lyme disease bite not just dogs but also humans and can transmit the disease to them. So the increasing and expanding prevalence of Lyme disease in dogs can serve as an early warning for more human disease.

Lee Pickett, VMD, practices companion animal medicine in North Carolina. Write to her using the contact page at https://askthevet.pet/contact-us/



