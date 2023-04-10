ASU-Newport aims to address area workforce needs with aid of new initiative

Arkansas State University-Newport is one of only 17 community colleges in the nation chosen to participate in the Advancing Community Equity and Upward Mobility (ACE-UP) initiative, which aims to bring community colleges and industry leaders together "to design strategies that align education and training, increase access to employment and advance equitable employment outcomes."

ACE-UP "is a first-of-its-kind community of practice convened by the Corporation for a Skilled Workforce (CSW), with support from the Lumina Foundation," according to Jeremy Shirley, ASU-Newport's director of marketing and communications. The Urban Institute -- a think tank based in Washington, D.C., that carries out economic and social policy research -- will document the project, and experts from CSW will lead the community of practice.

"Participation in this community of practice will ensure the college's initiatives in strengthening industry partnerships and student success align with best practices across the nation," said Johnny M. Moore, chancellor of ASU-Newport. "As a member of this community, [we'll] be provided the opportunity for peer-to-peer learning and research-based strategies in advancing our efforts to address the critical needs within our service areas."

CSW is a national workforce policy nonprofit that catalyzes change in educational and labor market systems, policies and practices to increase economic mobility, particularly for people of color and others historically excluded from success, according to CSW. Lumina Foundation is an independent, private foundation in Indianapolis that is committed to making opportunities for learning beyond high school available to all.

Participating in this endeavor will help ASU-Newport achieve several institutional goals, including cultivating a campus culture of inclusivity and belonging, creating opportunities for internal and external outreach and engagement,and supporting recruitment and retention of more diverse students, faculty and staff, according to Amber Grady, dean for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. "Collaboration with institutional and community partners is essential in expanding resources to address the challenges of diversity, equity and inclusion on campus and beyond."

Participants will engage in 10 virtual sessions, concluding next summer, and will learn from guest researchers and field practitioners, according to Shirley.

"ACE-UP seeks to address racial disparities in key occupations and sectors by focusing on five themes: advancing institutionalized equity, aligning policy and practices, cultivating employer partnerships, enhancing student services and making data-driven decisions."

ASU-Newport is the only college in the state selected for this program.

The college pursued this opportunity "to collaborate with campuses across the nation in identifying and implementing equitable strategies that align student interest and skill development with the growing demands within industry," Grady said. "The resources and networking within this community of practice will ensure enhanced and equitable strategies for our student success and community partnerships."

Currently, four ASU-Newport staff members -- Grady, the dean for Applied Science, the dean for Academic Success and the director for Workforce Development -- are closely involved with this project, as they have "direct oversight relevant to expanding partnerships for students and workforce success," Grady said. Team members began the project with an initial virtual session in February.

"We are excited to work with these community colleges and their industry partners to help them turn their goals to address equity gaps and meet the skill development needs of marginalized and underrepresented workers [into] a reality," Melissa Goldberg, CSW's director of competencies and credentials, said in a news release from ASU-Newport. "We believe the sharing of resources and peer-to-peer networking will help to scale the good work already underway."

The purpose of ACE-UP is to design and to uplift strategies colleges can employ to help their industry partners create more inclusive workplace environments leading to worker retention, advancement and economic success, according to CSW. Ultimately, participating institutions will leave ACE-UP with an actionable plan to implement at their institutions.

"Lumina is excited to support CSW in this imperative work of building strong networks between community colleges and their industry partners to center around equity and inclusivity in the workplace," Georgia Reagan, strategy officer with Lumina Foundation, stated in a release from CSW. "With CSW's years of expertise in this field, the ACE-UP Community of Practice will be a valuable tool in ensuring students and workers of color have equitable access to training opportunities and good jobs."