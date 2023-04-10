Basketball career shaped LR’s Allen

On the final night of Fred Allen's high school career, in a dispatch from Little Rock's Barton Coliseum, Arkansas Gazette sports writer Jim Lassiter made sure to once more remind his audience of the player they'd just watched the last four years.

"Fred Allen and Dexter Reed, undoubtedly, are two of the best guards ever to play in Arkansas," Lassiter wrote.

Allen holds tightly to that sentiment from March 21, 1972, not because it brings him back to the glory days.

Allen knows he wouldn't be here -- more specifically, in a conference room just above the Arkansas State House of Representatives chamber -- discussing his upcoming induction into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame if it weren't for basketball.

"Sports are something that made it possible for me to be here," Allen explained. "My mom and dad were people that didn't have an education. ... They couldn't go any further than seventh and eighth grade because of where they lived."

Allen's early exploits at Little Rock Central High School only set the table.

The first full-time Black starter -- not to mention the first regular sophomore starter -- in program history, Allen averaged 30 points per game over his Central career. He set the program's single-game record of 40 points while helping the Tigers to state titles in 1970 and 1972 plus an overall state championship in 1972.

Yet, when he graduated, Allen didn't have a scholarship.

He couldn't figure out why at the time, but Allen eventually found his way onto the Division I stage, playing a year of junior college at Western Texas before transferring to play for Coach Jimmy Earle at Middle Tennessee State in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Allen's answer came just about a decade when his former Central head coach, Don Nixon, asked him to meet for lunch in Conway.

"After lunch, he gave me a bag with a lot of stuff in it," Allen said, adding that Nixon had contemplated whether even to give it to Allen. "He looked me in the face and said, 'Fred, I had nothing to do with any of this. This was given to me.'"

Allen drove back to Little Rock and opened it.

The contents? Letters of inquiry from all of the colleges and universities that had attempted to recruit Allen.

Oral Roberts, Missouri and Virginia. Pepperdine, LSU and Rice.

There were hundreds of pieces of mail from different schools -- all sent to Central High School before the NCAA changed its rules and allowed college coaches to contact players directly. Allen received none of them.

"I was dismayed," Allen said.

Allen still doesn't know who intercepted those letters. And more than a half-century removed, they are but a footnote in a career that's included a decades-long career in politics. He spent many years as an aide to former U.S. Senator David Pryor before serving seven terms in the Arkansas House of Representatives -- where he later received the title of Assistant Speaker Pro-Tempore.

Yet being Black -- both in Little Rock and at Central High -- in the early 1970s, not even 15 years after the Little Rock Nine and the school's integration shaped who Allen would become.

"Some of the students that would cheer for me wouldn't speak to me going down the hall," Allen said. "Some of them didn't want to sit next to me in the classroom, but at the game, it was fine, they were yelling and screaming for me."

Fast forward another 30 years and a different life experience changed Allen again.

In 2007, a pastor at Allen's church asked him to take a prostate-specific antigen test as a way to encourage other men to get screened.

Shortly thereafter, he received a letter from the Arkansas Prostate Cancer Foundation that said his PSA was suspicious. So Allen followed up with a urologist, only to find out that, yes, he had prostate cancer.

"That simple act of volunteerism probably saved his life," said Keith Ingram, a state senator from West Memphis.

Ingram long knew of Allen, who graduated high school a year earlier, because of basketball.

It wasn't until they entered the legislature together in 2007 that the pair got to know one another as friends.

"The first time you meet Fred, it's sort of like you've known him forever," Ingram added. "Very unassuming, very humble, wants to learn about you more than [anything].

"We've all been around those athletes that sort of live in the past. Fred's not that way. Fred is constantly thinking of the future and how we can make things better."

Allen's battle with cancer, 16 years on, has drastically altered his priorities.

It became his mission to work toward cancer-prevention solutions, most recently the passage of Act 66 in February -- an update to Act 75, which made Arkansas one of the first states in the nation to require insurance companies to cover prostate screening for men, starting at the age of 40.

Just last week, Allen helped H.B. 1121 through the House, mandating that insurance companies pay for biomarker testing -- a way to help cancer patients determine the effectiveness of potential treatments.

"Save money, save lives and reduce harsh cancer treatments," Allen said. "Those are the three things [that matter most]."

There was a time many years back when Allen thought he was going to enter the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame. It didn't happen, and he admits from that point on, he kind of gave up hope it would come to fruition.

His friend Carmie Henry, who Allen knew through working in Pryor's office, made it his mission to get Allen in.

Henry collected all of Allen's stats and finally submitted them to the Hall of Fame last year. When Allen didn't get in, Henry tried again for 2023.

Even if Allen's days on the hardwood are well in the past, his induction is a reminder of one of the state's all-time greats.

As for those who weren't alive to see him play, like Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Allen isn't afraid to remind them of what he was once capable of.

Before heading back into the House Chamber, Allen mentioned that Sanders recently challenged him to a game of H.O.R.S.E.

"She lost!" Allen said, walking away with a hearty laugh.