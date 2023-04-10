Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded in the Benton County Clerk's Office March 30-April 5.
March 30
Derek Michael Brinker, 32, and Jorja Monteen Johnston, 29, both of Fayetteville
Robert Keith Fish, 59, and Tina Michelle Crose, 48, both of Siloam Springs
Kevin Darrell Smith, 61, and Leanne Beth VanDeKieft, 53, both of Wyandotte, Okla.
Kevin Thomas Tracy, 53, and Michele Leah Fagan, 54, both of Gentry
March 31
Nicholas Joseph Benedict, 27, and Veronica Mia Castaneda, 26, both of Conway
Jamison Louis Brewer, 28, and Kelsey Angelina Richardson, 23, both of Rogers
Yunkai Chen, 26, and Zijun Chen, 26, both of Rogers
Kyle Sterling Davis, 37, and Jenna Catherine Rice, 30, both of Bentonville
Ricky Lee Dover, 50, and Laken Danielle Reynolds, 36, both of Rogers
Michael Edward Gilley, 66, and Donna Gail Qualls, 64, both of Duncan, Okla.
Antonio Gonzalez, 52, and Marisela Gonzalez Torres, 36, both of Bentonville
Waston Tiaon Kanono, 47, and Tereaua Maraiti, 41, both of Decatur
Tomas Aurelio Mejia Marquez, 55, and Blanca Elizabeth Zavala, 58, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.
Prabhat Mishra, 37, Carlisle, and Jennifer Lee Armstrong, 40, Little Rock
Charles Kinsey Moline, 45, and Julie Rebecca Svetz Hutsell, 44, both of Bentonville
Ezequiel Perea, 29, and Yessenia Reyes, 22, both of Rogers
Tyler Joseph Tush, 26, Denton, Texas, and Tara Michelle Warden, 21, Olathe, Kan.
April 3
James Michael Allen, 38, and Heather Michelle Robinson, 31, both of Gateway
Jose Luis Andrade Lazaro, 38, and August Jeanae Shifa Ghunaim, 33, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.
Ross Burnett Brockett, 49, and Luz Meliza Lemus, 30, both of Gentry
Mitchell Stephen Butler, 25, and Taylor Nichole Reese, 24, both of Rogers
Christopher Scott Hardgrove, 47, and Alejandra Maria Montoya Velasquez, 35, both of Bella Vista
Anthony Tyler Martin, 26, and Ashley Dawn Holcomb, 25, both of Bentonville
Adilio Alexander Menendez, 43, and Francisca Hernandez, 48, both of Rogers
Zachary Hunter Russell, 29, and Riky Alexander Vasquez, 24, both of Rogers
Galen Lee Thiele, 65, and Terese Spears Hennessy, 61, both of Bella Vista
April 4
Dale Eric Allen, 71, and Chantal Hilary Jeanne Spurdon, 65, both of Bella Vista
Matthew Joseph Amato, 46, and Akacia Almyra Davison, 30, both of Bentonville
Francis Anthony Cherico, 57, and Ana L Mizelle, 55, both of Rogers
Aaron Joseph Evenson, 53, and Shonna Renee Cravens, 52, both of Rogers
Robert Wayne Harris, 40, and Teya Irene Racine, 34, both of Rogers
Fionan Kieran Shanahan, 41, Bentonville, and Emma Elizabeth Jane McDermid, Helensburgh
April 5
Peyton Christopher Harris, 24, and McKaylee Destiny Campbell, 23, both of Bentonville
Jason Eric Jones, 47, and Shealtiel Blu Kuykendall, 37, both of Rogers
Ike Kipsang Kibet, 24, Shawnee Mission, Kan., and Christine Wanjira Gitumbi, 25, Bentonville
Brooks Helbig Montgomery Jr, 44, and Laura Dee Hatfield, 38, both of Centerton
Dalton Wayne Priest, 24, Springdale, and LynnDee Grace Summers, 32, Fayetteville
Jeremy Logan Reed, 25, and Ashley Malyn Norman, 23, both of Lowell