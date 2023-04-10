Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded in the Benton County Clerk's Office March 30-April 5.

March 30

Derek Michael Brinker, 32, and Jorja Monteen Johnston, 29, both of Fayetteville

Robert Keith Fish, 59, and Tina Michelle Crose, 48, both of Siloam Springs

Kevin Darrell Smith, 61, and Leanne Beth VanDeKieft, 53, both of Wyandotte, Okla.

Kevin Thomas Tracy, 53, and Michele Leah Fagan, 54, both of Gentry

March 31

Nicholas Joseph Benedict, 27, and Veronica Mia Castaneda, 26, both of Conway

Jamison Louis Brewer, 28, and Kelsey Angelina Richardson, 23, both of Rogers

Yunkai Chen, 26, and Zijun Chen, 26, both of Rogers

Kyle Sterling Davis, 37, and Jenna Catherine Rice, 30, both of Bentonville

Ricky Lee Dover, 50, and Laken Danielle Reynolds, 36, both of Rogers

Michael Edward Gilley, 66, and Donna Gail Qualls, 64, both of Duncan, Okla.

Antonio Gonzalez, 52, and Marisela Gonzalez Torres, 36, both of Bentonville

Waston Tiaon Kanono, 47, and Tereaua Maraiti, 41, both of Decatur

Tomas Aurelio Mejia Marquez, 55, and Blanca Elizabeth Zavala, 58, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.

Prabhat Mishra, 37, Carlisle, and Jennifer Lee Armstrong, 40, Little Rock

Charles Kinsey Moline, 45, and Julie Rebecca Svetz Hutsell, 44, both of Bentonville

Ezequiel Perea, 29, and Yessenia Reyes, 22, both of Rogers

Tyler Joseph Tush, 26, Denton, Texas, and Tara Michelle Warden, 21, Olathe, Kan.

April 3

James Michael Allen, 38, and Heather Michelle Robinson, 31, both of Gateway

Jose Luis Andrade Lazaro, 38, and August Jeanae Shifa Ghunaim, 33, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.

Ross Burnett Brockett, 49, and Luz Meliza Lemus, 30, both of Gentry

Mitchell Stephen Butler, 25, and Taylor Nichole Reese, 24, both of Rogers

Christopher Scott Hardgrove, 47, and Alejandra Maria Montoya Velasquez, 35, both of Bella Vista

Anthony Tyler Martin, 26, and Ashley Dawn Holcomb, 25, both of Bentonville

Adilio Alexander Menendez, 43, and Francisca Hernandez, 48, both of Rogers

Zachary Hunter Russell, 29, and Riky Alexander Vasquez, 24, both of Rogers

Galen Lee Thiele, 65, and Terese Spears Hennessy, 61, both of Bella Vista

April 4

Dale Eric Allen, 71, and Chantal Hilary Jeanne Spurdon, 65, both of Bella Vista

Matthew Joseph Amato, 46, and Akacia Almyra Davison, 30, both of Bentonville

Francis Anthony Cherico, 57, and Ana L Mizelle, 55, both of Rogers

Aaron Joseph Evenson, 53, and Shonna Renee Cravens, 52, both of Rogers

Robert Wayne Harris, 40, and Teya Irene Racine, 34, both of Rogers

Fionan Kieran Shanahan, 41, Bentonville, and Emma Elizabeth Jane McDermid, Helensburgh

April 5

Peyton Christopher Harris, 24, and McKaylee Destiny Campbell, 23, both of Bentonville

Jason Eric Jones, 47, and Shealtiel Blu Kuykendall, 37, both of Rogers

Ike Kipsang Kibet, 24, Shawnee Mission, Kan., and Christine Wanjira Gitumbi, 25, Bentonville

Brooks Helbig Montgomery Jr, 44, and Laura Dee Hatfield, 38, both of Centerton

Dalton Wayne Priest, 24, Springdale, and LynnDee Grace Summers, 32, Fayetteville

Jeremy Logan Reed, 25, and Ashley Malyn Norman, 23, both of Lowell