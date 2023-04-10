Benton County restaurant inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate, or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

BENTON COUNTY

March 27

Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

1406 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No certified food safety manager. Employee entered the kitchen area and donned gloves without washing his hands.

Fresh Donuts

10 Cunningham Lane, Bella Vista

Priority violations: Filling in bags stored on a package of raw bacon in the refrigerator. Using trash bags to store dough in refrigerator.

Priority foundation violations: Employee washing plastic serving baskets and baking trays without a step for sanitizing. Spray bottles of sanitizers and water bottles were not labeled. No test strips.

Core violations: Bags of donut mix and flour stored on the floor. Mixers and containers have a buildup of food debris. Floors have a buildup of debris under the tables.

Gentry Intermediate School

302 W. Second St., Gentry

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: The finish on the wall board in the dish room is starting to wear off exposing the material underneath.

Golden Corral

2605 W. Pleasant Crossing Drive, Rogers

Priority violations: Diced ham being held at 49 degrees and sliced tomato salad being held at 48 degrees on salad bar.

Priority foundation violations: Dish simulating disc thermometer reaching 155 degrees.

Core violations: Several cracked and broken tiles in dish area.

Gusano's Pizza

2905 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 9, Bentonville

Priority violations: Sliced tomatoes in ice bath were at 52 degrees. Garlic and herb butter is labeled as "keep refrigerated" and was temped at 67 degrees on counter.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Ceiling and walls in dish room have an accumulation of food residue and dust. Outsides of sauce containers and shelves in front pizza make area have an accumulation of food residue.

Las Fajitas

42 Sugar Creek Center, Bella Vista

Priority violations: Package of raw bacon on a pan stored above pan with cheese. A package of sliced luncheon meat was stored in direct contact with the package of raw bacon.

Priority foundation violations: Menu has a disclosure, but the menu lacks asterisking by the food item.

Core violations: Ice scoop is cracked along top of scoop.

Pioneer Pizza

244 E. Main St., Gentry

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Walk-in wall and inside door finish wearing off.

Rogers New Tech High School

2922 S. First St., Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Dark residue accumulated on flooring in kitchen.

Seventh Day Adventist Church

301 N. 33rd St., Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No proof of certified food manager available at time of inspection.

Smoothie King

2090 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No sanitizer detected in cloth bucket.

Taqueria Real Jacona

2308 S.E. 28th St., Suite 4, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No certified food manager documentation available. No paper towels available at back-of-house handsink. Cardboard boxes of food items and mesh bags of produce being stored directly on floor of dry storage area. Plastic bowl being used to scoop cooked beans from bulk container to smaller container for heating. Posted permit expired.

Tokyo House

401 N. 46th St., Rogers

Priority violations: Raw chicken being stored above ready-to-eat produce.

Priority foundation violations: Sanitizer buckets present in drink station handsinks.

Core violations: Frozen beef being thawed on countertop. Multiple large buffet plates have cracked, chipped or broken edges.

Zaxby's

190 Progress Ave., Siloam Springs

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Time-as-a-control is used for wing sauces and a timer is set to indicate when the sauces must be discarded by. The timer for the wing sauces is not set or has already gone off.

Core violations: Tomatoes and lettuce in shallow pans are not at 41 degrees or below. Floor patch is starting to lift off the floor. Permit not posted.

March 28

Cacahuzintle Un Pedacito De Mexico

1103 Lockheed St., Apt. A, Bentonville

Priority violations: Raw chicken stored above cut onions and pico de gallo.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No certified food safety manager. Manager could not locate chlorine test strips. Accumulation of grease and food residue on storage shelves and floors/walls.

Dawn's Homestyle Cooking

200 Townsend Way, Pea Ridge

Priority violations: Water connection is to a frost-free spigot, which is not an approved water source.

Priority foundation violations: Dishes stored in the handwashing sink. Raw bacon, eggs and hamburger stored over ready-to-eat food in the refrigerator.

Core violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Johnny Brusco's New York Style Pizza

700 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 10, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Back door propped open.

Longhorn Steakhouse

2206 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers

Priority violations: Prepared bags of rice in cooler drawer being held at 44 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Mama Fu's Asian House

700 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 12, Bentonville

Priority violations: Egg roll at 56 degrees and dumpling at 58 degrees in cold-hold unit. Sprouts, liquid egg product and noodles at 44 degrees in walk-in cooler.

Priority foundation violations: Cold-hold unit on left when facing lobby from kitchen cannot hold food items at 41 degrees or below. Walk-in cooler was holding items at 44 degrees.

Core violations: No certified food safety manager available upon request.

Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter

860 N.W. Vaughn Road, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Person in charge says she has taken the certified food manager course, but does not have a copy of the certificate.

Oz Smokehouse

113 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Priority violations: Beans dated 3/17 present in walk-in cooler.

Priority foundation violations: Kitchen handsink lacking paper towels.

Core violations: None

Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe

2204 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 103, Rogers

Priority violations: Bottle of bleach to clean cutting boards is not diluted to 50-100 mg/L. Bottles of sanitizer and cleaner not labeled with contents of containers.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

The Hive

200 N.E. A St., Bentonville

Priority violations: No sanitizer at bar three-compartment sink. Temperature reached 154 degrees on plate.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Facility is fermenting cabbage for flavor but holding/using for longer than the seven-day discard rule.

Victoria Mexican Restaurant

155 Lee Town Road, Pea Ridge

Priority violations: Raw meat stored over ready-to-eat food in the refrigerator and walk-in cooler.

Priority foundation violations: Some items in the walk-in cooler that were prepared or chopped yesterday were not date-marked. No asterisking beside the food items on the menu.

Core violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Wingate Inn

7400 S.W. Old Farm Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: Packages of cream cheese are not at 41 degrees or below. Multiple spray bottles within the kitchen and storage area that appear to be bottles that contain a certain chemical, but bottles have been used for other chemicals. Not all bottles labeled, some bottles have the same label, but different color chemicals.

Priority foundation violations: Bags of omelets in the refrigerator not date-marked. No thermometer in the sundry cooler where the sandwiches are stored. Facility does not have a thermometer with the appropriate temperature range to check cold foods and hot foods.

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Wet towels on the counter not stored in sanitizer, repeat violation. No color indicator with the sanitizer test strips. Permit posted is expired.

March 29

Acambaro Food, Inc.

215 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Soda nozzles have a black growth. Ice build-up on fan in walk-in freezer.

Birch Kirksey Middle School

101 W. Price Lane, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Can see daylight beneath back door of kitchen. Seal needs to be repaired.

Burrito House And Taqueria

183 Rebecca St., Suite C, Gentry

Priority violations: Food worker did not wash hands after handling items that may have contaminated the gloves prior to going back to working with food. Sanitizer concentration in the three-compartment sink not strong enough. Beans, steak and queso on the steam table have cold spots in the pan. Some foods in the grill drawer are not at 41 degrees or below. Food in the walk-in cooler is at 45 degrees. Servers salsa cooler and the ceviche cooler are not holding food at 41 degrees or below.

Priority foundation violations: Items not date-marked as needed. No thermometer in the display cabinet where the ceviche is held. Floors, walls and other equipment visibly dirty.

Core violations: Store wet wiping cloths in sanitizer between uses. Door frame between the kitchen and the new storage area is not finished. Sheet rock is exposed and wood is not finished. Permit posted but expired.

El Esquimal

1900 S. First St., Suite 4, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Raw wood shelves used for dry storage.

Fitness Center - Kiosk

1701 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Permit expired.

Gentry High School - Baseball Concession

1155 Pioneer Lane, Gentry

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Opening around the plumbing that goes into the walls needs to be sealed to prevent access points for mice.

Core violations: None

Gusano's Pizza

2603 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers

Priority violations: Food debris clogging handwashing sink. Cartons of eggs on top of boxes of cheese, and containers of milk and sauce. Sliced tomatoes being held at 70 degrees in ice bath. Sliced ham, pizza sauce and beans being held at 45 degrees in prep table. Spray bottles of cleaners and sanitizers are not labeled with contents of containers.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Bag of onions stored on floor of walk-in cooler. Black growth accumulated inside ice machine. Water leak in pipes beneath sink.

Hiwasse Store

13471 Arkansas 72 West, Hiwasse

Priority violations: Burritos at 116 degrees and pizza at 120 degrees in the hot-case that had the temperature set at 100 degrees. Lunchables at 45 degrees in the glass refrigerator and ham at 50 degrees in the prep table in front of the grill.

Priority foundation violations: The menu lacks asterisking by food items.

Core violations: None

Kennedy Coffee

2501 S.E. 14th St., Suite 1, Bentonville

Priority violations: Three-compartment sink sanitize basin 0 ppm chlorine solution.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No handwash signage at kitchen handsink. Personal employee items located through out prep area. Permit expired.

Las Fajitas

1402 S.E. Shane Lane, Bentonville

Priority violations: Multiple food contact surfaces (plates, bowls and containers) in clean dish area had areas with food residue on them. Container of salsa in ice bath at 53 degrees. In-use wiping cloths stored in wiping bucket at 0 ppm chlorine.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No certified food safety manager.

Bubble Tea House

1402 Shane Lane, Suite 10, Bentonville

Priority violations: Person (child) not necessary to the retail food establishment operations in food preparation area. No paper towels at handwash sink.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No certified food safety manager. No quat test strips available. Surfaces throughout kitchen have an accumulation of food residue.

So Chill Eat

2603 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Suite 1, Rogers

Priority violations: Container of spicy crab mix being held beyond seven day use-by date.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Employee eating at prep table in kitchen. Pork being thawed in a container on shelf at room temperature. Squeeze bottles near grill not labeled with contents of container. No sanitizer detected in sanitizer bucket holding cloth.

The Tot Spot

13565 Arkansas 72 West, Suite 2, Hiwasse

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Facility lacks refrigerator thermometer in small refrigerator.

Core violations: Posted permit expired on August 31, 2022.

March 30

Acambaro

406 N. Bloomington St., Lowell

Priority violations: Cartons of eggs on top shelf of refrigerator above ready-to-eat items. Fajita chicken in hot-holding being held at 101 degrees and steak being held at 98 degrees. Bottles of cleaners and sanitizer not labeled with contents of containers.

Priority foundation violations: Employee touched prepared cheese enchiladas with bare hands.

Core violations: Stuffed poblano peppers thawing at room temperature. Ice scoop stored in ice bin with the handle touching the ice. Black growth on ceiling of ice machine.

Angus Jack Burgers And Fries

1001 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No certified food safety manager.

Blu DTR

214 W. Elm St., Rogers

Priority violations: Dish machine 0 ppm chlorine. Single-use cup being used to scoop flour from bulk container.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Bowl without handle being used to scoop vinegar from bulk container.

Jersey Mike's Subs

3316 S.W. I St., Suite 2, Bentonville

Priority violations: Sanitizer was empty at three-compartment sink and was not dispensing at appropriate concentration (150-400 ppm quat).

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Las Palmas

200 W. Poplar St., Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Spray bottle in bar area not labeled with contents.

Core violations: Large ice scoop used to scoop from bulk ice machine resting directly on unsanitized surface of ice machine.

TJ's Pizza And Chicken

4290 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Priority violations: Marinara is at 105 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: Water turned off at the handwashing sink in the kitchen. Items not date-marked as needed. Spray bottle labeled as glass cleaner contains another chemical.

Core violations: Chemical spray bottle hanging on the faucet at the handwashing sink. Towel hanging over the edge of the sink, repeat violation. Employees working with open food are wearing hats, but their hair is not effectively restrained. Attachment for drill used for blending sauces is not food grade. Gasket on the left door of the salad prep table is ripped and no longer in good condition.

March 31

Baked by Kori

128 S. Second St., Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Uncovered employee beverages in prep area.

Thomas Jefferson Elementary School

810 Bella Vista Road, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No quaternary ammonium test strips.

The Five6

124 S. First St., Rogers

Priority violations: Dish machine 0 ppm chlorine. Freezer 52 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: No paper towels available at kitchen handsink. Beans being drained in kitchen handsink.

Core violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Cardboard boxes of food items being stored directly on floor of dry storage area. Permit expired.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

March 28 -- Airport Stop, 7403 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville; Culver's, 1003 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Dollar General, 8100 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville; Linda's Kids Home Daycare, 1014 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge; Newk's Eatery, 5100 W. Pauline Whitaker Parkway, Suite 101, Rogers; Onyx Coffee Lab, 101 E. Walnut St., Rogers

March 29 -- El Gran Taco, 2300 S. Eighth St., Rogers; Hiwasse Mercantile, 13587 Arkansas 279, Hiwasse; Russell D. Jones Elementary School, 2926 S. First St., Rogers

March 30 -- The Goddard School, 3702 S.W. H St., Bentonville; Jiffy Trip, 4295 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs; Tiger Athletic Baseball Concession, 1702 S.E. J St., Bentonville; Tiger Athletic Basketball Gym Concession, 1702 S.E. J St., Bentonville; Tiger Athletic Football Concession, 1702 S.E. J St., Bentonville; Tiger Athletic Track And Field Concession, 1702 S.E. J St., Bentonville

March 31 -- Affordable Suites Of America, 301 S. 45th St., Rogers; Delta Biscuit Company, 900 S. Main St., Bentonville