Can you spot the common word hiding behind its own definitions, Arkansas?





Let's play a game of Obfuscation.

Your job is to remember a common word that fits all these definitions. My job is to make you doubt your answer.

Today's word has four letters and can be a noun or verb, either of which is a homophone of the other.

The word means ...

◼️ To produce a sound on a horn.

◼️ Idle words.

◼️ To turn when lying at anchor.

◼️ The gas surrounding a planet in natural motion horizontally.

◼️ To turn completely or repeatedly around an object.

◼️ Gas generated in the stomach or the intestines.

◼️ To rest an animal, allowing it to recover from hard exertion.

◼️ A force or agency that carries along or influences.

◼️ To tighten the spring of.

One of the four cardinal directions from which the wind may blow.

April 3's word was "define." Feel free to email if you want to know today's word before April 17.

Email: cstorey@adgnewsroom.com



