Center hires 2 forestry scholars

In September 2021, the Arkansas Center for Forest Business officially opened its doors with then-Gov. Asa Hutchinson chopping a log cookie. The ACFB is taking shape, with new personnel appointments arriving at the University of Arkansas at Monticello. These new experts will help ACFB fulfill its mission to enhance the forest industry and provide post-baccalaureate education in forest business. The newest arrivals are Pipiet Larasatie, Ph.D, and Shaun Tanger, Ph.D.

PIPIET LARASATIE

As an assistant professor, Larasatie brings a unique perspective to UAM, having collaborated with scientists and researchers worldwide. She has her bachelor's degree in forest management from Bogor Agricultural University (Indonesia). Larasatie earned her Master of Science degree in forestry science from the University of Canterbury (New Zealand) and her Ph.D. from Oregon State University in forest products marketing/business.

One of the critical responsibilities of Larasatie is to provide market studies and information to support the recruitment of new forest industry to Arkansas. Larasatie will be the only forest products marketing expert in the state. Her experience with mass timber in Oregon and wood product export markets in Indonesia will be invaluable in developing and expanding markets for lumber and small-diameter trees in Arkansas.

Larasatie's expertise in gender diversity and leadership in the forest products industry is also vital to growing Arkansas's timber industry. The vast majority of foresters and mill workers are men, so the profession is seen by the public as male-dominated. Forestry and forest industries are facing ever-growing labor shortages, so it is important to include women, who make up 51% of the state's population.

As a member of the Arkansas Center for Forest Business, Larasatie is involved in establishing a trademark for Arkansas Forest Products, "Sustainable Wood from Arkansas Forests," that can be used as a marketing tool to promote the state's forest industry.

Additionally, she is part of the forest business graduate degree program, where she helps design and develop the curriculum and will teach courses such as Forest Products Marketing and Leadership in a Forest Business.

"What I'm developing right now is a market for mass timber, which are engineered wood panels," Larasatie said. "If you are more familiar with cross-laminated timber, this is one of its products."

She is also looking at developing markets for other mass timber products such as nail-laminated timber, dowel-laminated timber, and glue-laminated timber, known as glulam.

Larasatie serves as the deputy coordinator for the International Union of Forest Research Organizations Task Force "Forest Education." She promotes and facilitates research and innovation focusing on forest education.

Larasatie is also a member of the IUFRO Task Force "Gender Equality in Forestry" and is working on establishing a Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) on Gender Equality in Forestry.

Her expertise and experience in gender research in the U.S. and Indonesia led to her being invited as a team member for establishing the MOOC. Her Ph.D. dissertation titled "Women in Forest Sector Leadership: A Multi-country Study" won the MDPI Forests scientific journal publisher's 2021 Best Ph.D. Thesis award.

Larasatie is also involved in grant applications for mass timber for rural development in Arkansas and is currently accepting applications for a graduate research assistant in the mass timber business ecosystem. She can be reached at larasatie@uamont.edu.

In April, she will present her research project on "The role of consumer's personality on using plastic grocery bags" at the SOAR Sustainability Conference held by Southern Arkansas University.

SHAUN TANGER

Tanger, an expert in forest economics and policy, joined UAM in February. Tanger's academic background includes a bachelor's degree in wildlife management and a master's degree in forestry/economics from Auburn. His Ph.D. in forestry/economics is also from Auburn University, where his emphasis area was forest policy.

Tanger's current teaching and research programs deal with forest policy and trade questions, emphasizing how forest policy impacts forest health and timber supply. His outreach efforts focus on forest management for small landowners, forestry-related economic development projects, and timber harvesting supply chain logistics.

As an associate professor, Tanger's primary responsibilities include creating an environment for drawing in new industries, supporting the existing forest industry, removing barriers preventing the industry from operating efficiently, and improving infrastructure.

Infrastructure is an area where Tanger will play a crucial role. Many counties struggle to maintain their roads and bridges, making it difficult for logging operators to transport their goods. Tanger will work with partners to identify ways to improve infrastructure, such as reaching out to the Department of Transportation for grants and funding for road and bridge repairs.

Tanger will also be responsible for teaching graduate certificate forestry courses related to forest economics and policy, including a class on timber appraisal.

"With a big demand for appraisers in the forestry industry, this class will be taught in the fall and spring semesters," Tanger said.

"It will equip students with the skills and knowledge needed to determine the value of timberland and standing timber. This is an essential skill in the forestry industry, allowing landowners and buyers to make informed decisions about purchasing and selling timberland," Tanger said.

Tanger's forest economics and policy expertise will be crucial in identifying the most advantageous places for new industries to build mills, factories, and processing facilities. Tanger will encourage landowners to make behavioral changes that will benefit the industry. Overall, Tanger's goals for the future are to help the forestry industry grow sustainably and provide valuable education to students interested in forestry.

