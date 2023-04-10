County judge wants covid-relief money for emergency operations center; Quorum Court to review money requests from nonprofit groups

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County Judge Patrick Deakins wants to spend up to $1 million of the county's remaining federal covid-relief money to design a new emergency operations center before any more money is awarded to nonprofit groups.

An ordinance to spend $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act money is on the agenda for Tuesday's meeting of the Quorum Court's Finance and Budget Committee. The committee will meet at 6 p.m. in the Quorum Court meeting room in the County Courthouse.

"We'll be asking for $1 million in ARPA funds to start the design work on that building," Deakins said. "The building itself will cost a lot more than that."

Deakins said the county has selected a site near the Road Department facilities on the county's south campus. The building site is just northeast of the Road Department buildings on South Brink Drive.

Deakins' request to use the money for the emergency operations center comes as the justices of the peace are set to consider requests for the federal money from nonprofit groups in the county.

The Quorum Court's County Services Committee is scheduled to begin reviewing applications for money when that group meets at 6 p.m. May 1.

The county announced at the end of August it would set aside about $2.3 million of the $46 million in relief money it got under the federal law for local nonprofit organizations. The county accepted applications through Oct. 31.

The county received 46 applications sent to the Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District in Harrison to be reviewed to determine whether they met the federal guidelines and the county's criteria for the money. The district found 11 applications met the guidelines.

Sean Simons, justice of the peace for District 3, said the proposed use of the money for the emergency operations center has "put us in a hard spot."

"I've kind of seen that coming down the pike for a few weeks or months now," Simons said. "The Quorum Court said we were gong to earmark the $2.3 million for nongovernmental organizations, and I think we should stand by our word and use that money the way we said we were going to. I don't think there's anybody on the Quorum Court who doubts the necessity for having an EOC, especially in light of what has just happened in Little Rock. But I don't know if that whole price tag needs to come out of this pot of money. It would be really hard for me to go back on my word."

As of Thursday, the county has obligated about $40.7 million of the $46.5 million in federal relief money, according to information from Washington County Treasurer Bobby Hill.

The money obligated includes about $8.3 million for premium pay for county employees who worked through the covid-19 pandemic, about $5.4 million for self-contained breathing apparatus for the county's rural fire departments, $1.1 million for Central Emergency Medical Services, about $1.1 million for remodeling work and new consoles for the emergency dispatch center, and $750,000 for new HVAC units and security cameras and software for the jail.

The county has also directly appropriated about $8.8 million in ARPA money for a covid-related expansion of the jail and another $10 million received under the act and later designated as revenue replacement money by the county has also been earmarked for the jail expansion project.

The distribution process for the American Rescue Plan Act money to nongovernmental groups has been a bone of contention for several months with some nonprofit organizations noting the Quorum Court awarded money to some groups without any process in place to accept and evaluate requests.

The county allocated about $2.9 million to Upskill NWA for a job-training program to address shortages of qualified employees in health care and another $1.9 million to Returning Home, a Springdale nonprofit group helping men who have been incarcerated reintegrate with the community.

The review done by the Economic Development District raised additional questions for some of the nonprofit organizations.

April Bachrodt, executive director of the Magdalene Serenity House in Fayetteville, told the county's justices of the peace in March her organization submitted separate applications for American Rescue Plan Act money to Fayetteville and to Washington County for two projects. She said her county application was deemed ineligible because the city approved funding for the application submitted to it and the county application said the beneficiaries will "live, work and/or go to school in Fayetteville" and the review concluded "Because all the beneficiaries are in Fayetteville, the project is not county-wide in scope."

Bachrodt said her application to the city was for a one-year aftercare house on Gregg Street and the application to the county is for the group's two-year residential program on Adams Street. She said the women in the program come from all of Washington County.

Magdalene Serenity House provides women who have experienced trauma, sexual exploitation and addiction and been incarcerated with a structured two-year residential program that houses up to eight women at a time.

Bachrodt said she only knew of the problems with her group's application review because she has followed the process closely. She said she never heard directly from the county or the Economic Development District about the application, which she said was unusual.

Bachrodt said she's also confused about how her group or any others can question or appeal the decision their application is ineligible. In an email to the justices of the peace, Deakins said any justice of the peace can ask an application be reviewed, but a majority of justices of the peace must agree to any request.

"Do we need to be present on May 1, be ready to make a presentation?" Bachrodt asked. "They apparently didn't realize our county application was different from our city application. If they're unwilling to take a look, that would be a hard pill to swallow."

Bachrodt said the recent addition of the emergency operations center to the discussion or how to use the money is discouraging. She said it appears the county is "moving on" with that project and leaving the outstanding requests for money behind.

"I don't hold out a lot of hope," she said.

Suki Highers, justice of the peace for District 11, also said the county should work to fulfill its commitment to the nonprofit agencies to make money available to them.

"I'm not opposed to ARPA money going to the EOC," Highers said. "I am opposed to reducing any of the funds set aside for the nonprofits. We made a commitment, and we need to stick to it."