Excel by Eight names Hutchinson chief-of-staff Alison Williams as coalitions director

Alison Williams, who was chief of staff for former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson from 2016-2023, has joined the staff of an organization that partners with families and communities to improve health and education outcomes for Arkansas children, ages prenatal to eight years old.

Williams will be coalitions director of Excel by Eight, a team of policymakers, health care professionals, educators, nonprofit leaders and community organizers. Excel by Eight was established as the Arkansas Campaign for Grade-Level Reading in 2011 to work on efforts to make children read at grade level by the end of third grade.

In 2019, the organization broadened its work to help children meet their full educational and health potential. Excel by Eight aims to build models to create change in communities statewide, identify policy barriers and enhance the public's understanding of early childhood development.

Williams will build a coalition of business leaders who understand the economic effect that insufficient child care can have on employers and are committed to working together to address the issue, Excel by Eight executive director Angela Duran said.







