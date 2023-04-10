DEAR READERS: The voice on the other end of the line said, "Congratulations! You've just won $5 million and a high-end luxury car." They went on to explain that all I had to do was show proof of ID and pay $350 for a handling fee, and then the prize would be all mine.

Needless to say, this is a scam. The young man on the phone spoke in broken English and had a hard time explaining what I would have to do to collect the $5 million and the car, but he had no trouble explaining how much I would have to pay in order to receive the money and the vehicle.

I asked how I got so "lucky" and was told that I came in second in a raffle. The caller claimed I had been entered into the raffle by the utility company for paying my utility bills on time. It was a ridiculous lie, but one that some people might believe.

Utility companies don't hold raffles or give away millions of dollars and a car. If you happen to get a call like this, inform your utility company immediately.

In addition, contact the FTC (Federal Trade Commission) at (877) 382-4357 and report the scam. They handle scams that are done by phone calls, emails, fake checks, prize money and sweepstakes. If the scammer used email, be sure to get their IP address. You can also report the scammer who emails you to the Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov.

Remember that old saying, "If it looks too good to be true, it probably is."

DEAR HELOISE: I do volunteer work with a nonprofit organization, NICU Helping Hands/Angel Gown Program (nicuhelpinghands.org). We take donated wedding dresses and make gowns for infants who are about to take their last journey as they leave this world. We consider it a privilege to honor that tiny life by making a burial gown and helping a bereaved family.

As sad as the occasion is, it's still a wonderful feeling to know that I can help someone who is grieving. In fact, most charities need more volunteers. I would urge anyone who has free time or is retired to find a charity in need of helping hands and look into volunteering. Somewhere someone needs your help.

-- Anon., in San Antonio

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com