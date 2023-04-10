Artificial intelligence

AI, short for artificial intelligence, is a special area of computer science where computers using artificial intelligence software try to simulate human intelligence and interact with humans to accomplish tasks. Software that runs automated phone systems used to make payments or answer phone calls and/or translate spoken words into typed texts are examples of AI products.

Even though we have been using AI for quite some time, it is still in the developmental stage. However, it will gain more power over time. AI can help us to keep costs down in business and industry, increasing productivity a considerable amount. We should welcome it. Many jobs or job functions that include repetitious activities may eventually be things of the past.

As AI continues to make inroads in our society, it will interfere with many areas of our lives because it is a disruptive technology. It will affect the economy and human lives profusely. As this technology gains momentum, we must carefully decide how much power we want to transfer to it.

AI products can be created for both good and bad purposes. For example, some AI products can help in learning, while others can help with cheating. We may need to form an authority such as an Artificial Intelligence Administration consisting of computer experts, economists, social scientists, educators, and professionals from other relevant groups to assess impacts of AI products on our society before they are released for use. Simultaneously, our legal environment may have to be revamped as well to tackle matters involving AI.

KUMAR RAY

Pine Bluff

He's merely a victim!

OK, Michael Cohen pleaded guilty and went to jail. So did Allen Weisselberg, but President Trump is the victim of a witch hunt. Everybody knows it.

The libtard wokesters say Republicans have more in common with Vladimir Putin than Ronald Reagan because they're all eat up with Trump Derangement Syndrome and can't respect a stable genius who somehow is able to be second greatest to Jesus and just like Jesse James.

A lot of people are saying we should rewrite the Constitution because our great founders would never recognize the sorry banana republic we've become. That's why my family is Ultra Second Amendment. It's a shame we have school shootings, but that's a small price to pay if citizens can be locked and loaded when federal agents of the deep state new world order come pounding on the door to collect all the guns. I can't wait until our president is back in the White House.

(Please don't take me seriously. This is a skit.)

JAMES GREER

Mabelvale