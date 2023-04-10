Man arrested in relation to North Little Rock stabbing on bus, police said

Curtis Stevens, 54, was arrested in relation to a stabbing that happened on a bus stopped in North Little Rock, police said in a news release on Sunday.

The incident left one person injured near 3929 McCain Blvd. just after 3:31 p.m. Sunday, the release said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of “at least one stab wound” and police said they were in stable condition.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released.

Stevens was identified as a passenger on the Rock Region Metro Bus and as someone “involved in the disturbance with the victim,” the release said.

During the investigation, he was identified as a suspect and a knife was found at the scene, police said.

He has been charged with one count of first-degree battery.

Stevens was shown on the online Pulaski County jail roster before 2:30 p.m. on Monday, with a $100,000 Surety bond.

Police have asked that anyone with information about the stabbing call the department’s tip line at (501) 680-8439 or Detective Adam Williams at 501-771-7167.