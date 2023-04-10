MASTER CLASS: Hanging around is a good stretch for your back, arms and core





Spring is a time of change — when anything seems possible. Given the devastating changes left by recent tornadoes in Arkansas, it isn't comfortable to talk about the value of such possibility. Arkansans lost jobs, homes, neighborhoods, peace of mind.

But spring goes on. Weather is warming, flowers are open and birds sing everywhere, even in the wreckage of a storm's path. This can inspire hope for helpful personal changes, and many people will respond with lifestyle modifications in search of better health.

Spring always signals an increase in physical activity in the Midwest. Dog walks are a little longer, cyclists reappear and neighborly waves are more frequent. This week, I'll share a few keys to help transition exercise programs to the outdoors without increasing risk of injury risk. Plus, I will share an exercise that helps prepare the back muscles for new activity.

Indoor workouts present few uncontrollable variables. The temperature is usually within 4 or 5 degrees of your preference, the humidity is always comfortable, and the floor is always flat. Most exercisers can conjure up an indoor workout that increases the heart rate and presents a physical challenge without worrying too much about injury.

As people transition from indoors to outdoors, all the environmental variables change — sometimes dramatically. Footing is uneven, temperatures fluctuate and unexpected obstacles must be overcome. Therefore, preparation and awareness are critical factors for maximizing workout productivity and injury prevention. Here are a few tips to help smooth the transition.

First, check the weather. Early spring mornings can sometimes include frost or icy patches of roadway, particularly in shadowy areas. It's important to avoid these areas, even if your goal is just a brisk walk. Weather checks also help one prepare the right clothing, and usually layers present the best opportunity for comfort. Start the workout with all the layers on, then remove as needed once body heat rises.

Planning a route is another important consideration for transitioning to the outdoors. It's easy enough to think about the neighborhood pathways, or perform a quick map check on your phone. There are a few apps that allow planning of routes and then save activity records once completed. But route planning also sets up a sense of accountability for achieving that goal. If the planned route is 2.1 miles, it's human nature to want to finish the route.

Environmental awareness becomes critical outdoors. Rogue drivers, angry dogs and potholes can cause all sorts of problems for the outdoor exerciser. As much as I love music, leave the earbuds at home. Hearing a dog bark or tires squeal can make all the difference in reaction time during outdoor workouts.

This week's exercise falls within the preparation category, as well. The Arm Hang Traction is less of an exercise and more of a stretch. It's appropriate for all fitness levels and helps loosen the back muscles before activity.





[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/410nil/]





1. Set up an aerobics step underneath a pullup bar.

2. Stand on the step and grasp the pullup bar with an underhand grip. Your hands should be about a foot apart on the bar.

3. Slowly pick up one foot from the step, then the other. Your entire body weight should now be supported by your arms with the arms fully outstretched.

4. Hang for about 10 seconds, allowing your shoulder blades to extend upward and your spine to decompress.

5. Place the feet back on the step to rest for half a minute or so, then repeat.

This is a great option for people who start their workout at a gym, then go outside. It feels great to reduce the intravertebral pressure within the spine, particularly before a long walk or jog. Now, let's get to work!

Director of business development and population health solutions for Quest Diagnostics, Matt Parrott began this column Jan. 6, 2003, at Little Rock. He has a doctorate in education (sport studies), a master's in kinesiology and is certified by the American College of Sports Medicine.

