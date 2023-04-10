North Little Rock Electric has restored power to tornado-affected residential areas, city says

The North Little Rock Electric Department has restored power to residential areas affected by the March 31 tornado, the city said Monday.

The only homes without power are ones that need an electrician to repair storm damage to their meter loop, according to the office of North Little Rock Mayor Terry Hartwick.

At its peak, more than 15,000 North Little Rock residents lost power March 31 and April 1.

The March 31 tornado — rated an EF3 with peak winds of 165 miles per hour — tracked just over 34 miles, from west Little Rock through the suburban cities of North Little Rock, Sherwood and Jacksonville in Pulaski County before weakening on the southeast side of Cabot in Lonoke County, according to the National Weather Service.

About 1,100 North Little Rock residents and businesses were affected by the tornado, according to city officials last week after an early assessment. Eighty structures were destroyed and 400 had major damage, the city said. The numbers may change as the city continues evaluating the situation, the mayor’s office said.

Crowder Gulf, a disaster recovery and management service, began removing debris Wednesday afternoon. As of 7:30 a.m. Friday, 8.4 thousand cubic yards of debris had been removed, according to the city.