OPINION | Horoscopes by Holiday

On her last day in Taurus, the realm she loves so much, Venus is like the goddess Hathor -- a sky deity who crossed between worlds and guided souls to do the same, using her many gifts to ease the journey. Music, dance, love and warmth were employed by this goddess, who was among the most important deities of the ancient Egyptian religion. In her most common iconography, she is depicted with horns, as she is also the goddess of cattle.

Happy birthday April 10: Welcome to a year of incredible focus. Fortune favors you because you choose wisely what to take on. You'll put hundreds of hours into a special project, but it won't feel like work because the pursuit speaks directly to strengths. You're solving problems, and the energy comes back to you tenfold.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The day seems specially designed to shake up the assumption that power is located somewhere outside ourselves. While you can't control everything about your experience, you still have way too many untried options to worry for even one moment about options you don't have.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your exceptional taste will play into the day's events. You recognize how it's particular to you and don't impose it on anyone else, which makes you not only stylish but classy.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): While there are those who say a lot but don't act, you will provide a contrast by acting without much to say about it. You'll also inspire the action of others with very little explanation or fanfare.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): What you imagine and what you can do won't match up. It only means you've a strong mind and, when it all shakes out, a new goal. You're up to this, and you'll nail it. Don't doubt that for a minute.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Whether or not you have enough will depend solely on what metric you use. If the metric is material, there will always be someone with more or less than you have. The amounts in and of themselves aren't necessarily better or worse. It's how they fit the recipe that matters.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Some leaders ignore the junior's ideas and concerns, hoping they'll pass. They will. So will loyalty, contribution and engagement, though. You'll keep all of this in mind as you lead today.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Is it too restrictive to label some emotions as bad and others as good? Of course negative emotions hurt, but they also offer useful information about what to change.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You'll be cleaning, beautifying and fixing things. Most of this is easy and inexpensive, except when it comes to relationships. Those are harder to fix and come at a high emotional cost, too, which is why you're so careful not to break them in the first place.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Finally, procrastination will work in your favor, or at least give you different insights on the task at hand. Oscar Wilde confessed, "I never put off until tomorrow what I can possibly put off until the day after tomorrow."

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): When you find yourself in a defiant mood, there's a reason for it. You may not be fully aware of it, but you're subconsciously resisting authority. You want to know you have as much power over your life as you possibly can.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The relationship that feels stuck will finally move forward when you say what you mean. Conversations don't need to be long and drawn out; they just need to be specific. Try not to guess what the other person is thinking. Ask.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You've a unique collection, obsession or study, and there are a few people out there who share it. You'll keep finding them. The more you add to your network the better your collection will be. The real prize is always relationships.

VENUS RIDES THE BULL

CELEBRITY PROFILES

"This Is Us" star Mandy Moore is an enchanting presence on screen and off screen, too, as a voice-over queen with several major credits including Rapunzel in "Tangled" and the adorable kitty Sheriff Callie in "Sheriff Callie's Wild West." Next up for Moore is the animated comedy "#1 Happy Family USA." Moore is an Aries with a natal Leo moon, the luminary of show business and entertainment.