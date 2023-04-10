Other Days

100 years ago

April 10, 1923

EUDORA -- The University of Arkansas College of Agriculture is preparing to establish in southeast Arkansas a field experiment station to determine the best kind of seed and crops for the section of state. The state is to be under the supervision of the university, the agricultural department to furnish the seed, direct the work and keep the records, the land and men to work it to be supplied here.

50 years ago

April 10, 1973

It will be illegal for residents of Little Rock and about other Arkansas cities to burn trash after July 30. Occupants of residences housing no more than four families had been exempted from the prohibition against open burning in the state Air Pollution Control Code but that exemption will expire in July.

25 years ago

April 10, 1998

FORT SMITH -- The Department of Transportation has released a $1.2 million grant to the Fort Smith Regional Airport for reconstruction of part of the airport's general aviation ramp. The funds will be used to reconstruct half of the general aviation ramp -- about 25,000 square yards -- that has not had any substantial work since it was built 40 years ago.

10 years ago

April 10, 2013

The Little Rock Board of Directors will vote Tuesday on whether to initiate a study of the city's Master Street Plan to incorporate a "Complete Streets" policy. Once adopted, the policy would help the city achieve Bicycle Friendly Community status through the League of American Bicyclists. The city was given an honorable mention in the competition to become a "Bicycle Friendly Community" when it applied a few years ago. Staff members, along with community volunteers, have been working to achieve the designation since 2009.