Rays’ 9-0 start best since 2003

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Rays are putting together one of the best starts ever.

The Rays routed the Oakland Athletics 11-0 Sunday to improve to 9-0 as Drew Rasmussen combined on a one-hitter and Brandon Lowe hit a grand slam. Tampa Bay is the first team to win its first nine games since the 2003 Kansas City Royals.

"Essentially, everything is going exactly the way that we want to," Lowe said. "This is incredible baseball that we're playing."

Tampa Bay has outscored opponents 75-18, scoring the most runs in the big leagues and allowing the fewest.

"It just opens things up," Rasmussen said of the Rays' offense. "The way they're going right now, it's unbelievable."

The Rays have won every game by four or more runs, trailing only a 13-game run by the 1884 St. Louis Maroons of the Union Association as the longest at a season's start. The streak is the longest at any point of a season since 10 by the 1939 New York Yankees.

The longest winning streak at a season's start is 13 by the 1982 Atlanta Braves and 1987 Milwaukee Brewers.

Oakland has lost seven of nine. The Athletics were outscored 22-0 in the final two games of the series and limited to four hits, dropping their batting average to .192. The team ERA jumped from 7.00 to 7.54.

The Athletics run differential of minus-45 through nine games is the third worse since 1900, only behind the 1955 Kansas City Athletics (minus-55) and the 1988 Baltimore Orioles (minus-48).

"I think we've got to put this series behind us," Oakland Manager Mark Kotsay said. "We'll talk about it, how we get better going forward."

Wander Franco and Harold Ramirez also homered for the Rays, who have hit a big league-leading 24 long balls.

Rasmussen (2-0) allowed his only runner on Ramon Laureano's two-out double in the second and has given up three hits over 13 scoreless innings in two starts. He struck out eight and walked none.

James Kaprielian (0-1) allowed 7 runs, 7 hits and 3 walks over 4 2/3 innings. Oakland pitchers walked seven and hit two batters.

"It's fundamentals that we're failing at right now," Kotsay said. "Again, today we walk seven, hit two, so the storyline here is we need to be better on the mound as well."

Lowe's drive was the only hit in the fourth to leave the infield as Tampa Bay took a 5-0 lead.

Isaac Paredes was hit by pitch starting the fourth, and Ramirez was credited with a single when third baseman Jace Peterson looked at second after fielding a ball and threw late to first.

Christian Bethancourt reached on a two-out fielder's choice when Ramirez beat Aledmys Diaz's throw to second base from deep in the shortstop hole. Lowe then connected for his his third career slam.

Ramirez said he was told by first base coach Chris Prieto the pitch before you've got to get second on a groundball.

"I don't get that at-bat without Harold," Lowe said. "I think I owe him a steak later this year."

ASTROS 5, TWINS 1 Chas McCormick had four RBI and Hunter Brown (1-1) allowed an unearned run and two hits in seven innings, combining on a two-hitter as Houston defeated Minnesota. The World Series champions are 4-6 after winning for just the second time in seven games.

BLUE JAYS 12, ANGELS 11 (10) Tim Mayza retired Shohei Ohtani with the bases loaded for the final out, and Toronto got five RBI apiece from Matt Chapman and No. 9 hitter Kevin Kiermaieras the Blue Jays defeated Los Angeles. Chapman, who leads the majors with a .475 batting average, hit a grand slam in the sixth. Kiermaier doubled home the tiebreaking run against Carlos Estevez (0-1) in the 10th for the Blue Jays, who overcame a 6-0 deficit and wasted a 10-6 lead. Ohtani hit one of Los Angeles' four home runs.

GUARDIANS 7, MARINERS 6 (12) Jose Ramirez slid past catcher Cal Raleigh's tag to score the winning run in the 12th inning on Josh Bell's grounder to second baseman Kolten Wong off Penn Murfee (1-2) as Cleveland defeated Seattle.

RED SOX 4, TIGERS 1 Triston Casas homered and hit an RBI double as Boston finished a three-game sweep, outscoring Detroit 24-9.

YANKEES 5, ORIOLES 3 Aaron Judge homered twice and Nestor Cortes (2-0) allowed two runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings after umpires forced him to blot out a marking on his glove.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BREWERS 6, CARDINALS 1 Willy Adames went 3 of 4 with a home run, double and three RBI as Milwaukee defeated St. Louis.

DIAMONDBACKS 11 DODGERS 6 Josh Rojas had his second consecutive three-hit game, Pavin Smith drove in three runs and Arizona got 16 hits in a win over Los Angeles.

MARLINS 7, METS 2 Bryan De La Cruz homered and drove in four runs, and Miami stole five bases in defeating New York.

PADRES 10, BRAVES 2 Nelson Cruz hit a three-run home run and drove in six runs, and San Diego earned its third consecutive victory for the second time this season. At 42 years and 282 days, Cruz became the second-oldest player to hit a home run for the Padres, just one day younger than Rickey Henderson was when he went deep on Oct. 4, 2001.

REDS 6, PHILLIES 4 Jake Fraley hit a bases-clearing double in the ninth off Seranthony Dominguez (0-1) to overcome a 4-3 deficit as Cincinnati avoided a three-game sweep by beating Philadelphia.

ROCKIES 7, NATIONALS 6 Elias Diaz had three hits, including his first home run this season and Jurickson Profar hit his first home run with Colorado in a victory over Washington.

INTERLEAGUE

GIANTS 3, ROYALS 1 Michael Conforto hit a two-run home run off Ryan Yarbrough (0-1) to cap a three-run rally in the eighth as San Francisco defeated Kansas City.

PIRATES 1, WHITE SOX 0 Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz fractured his left ankle in a home-plate collision with catcher Seby Zavala in the sixth inning as Pittsburgh beat Chicago. Johan Oviedo (1-0) allowed five hits -- all singles -- and struck out five in 6 2/3 innings as Pittsburgh won for the fifth time in six games.

RANGERS 8, CUBS 2 No. 9 hitter Bubba Thompson had a triple, double and two RBI as Texas stopped a two-game slide by beating Chicago.

Tampa Bay Rays' Harold Ramirez celebrates in the dugout after his two-run home run off Oakland Athletics starting pitcher James Kaprielian during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 9, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

