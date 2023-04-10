Razorbacks jumped by Gamecocks in baseball coaches poll

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas was jumped by South Carolina and fell one spot to No. 6 in the latest USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll on Monday.

The Razorbacks (25-6, 8-4 SEC) went 2-1 at Ole Miss last week. After splitting a Friday doubleheader, Arkansas won 6-4 on Saturday to win the series.

South Carolina (28-4, 9-2) went 2-1 last week in games against No. 13 North Carolina and top-ranked LSU, and received a first-place vote in this week’s poll. The fifth-ranked Gamecocks split two games with LSU before the series finale was rained out.

Arkansas, South Carolina and LSU are among seven ranked SEC teams this week. Also in the poll are Florida (3), Vanderbilt (4), Kentucky (11) and Tennessee (12).

The Razorbacks are scheduled to host Tennessee (22-10, 5-7) for three games beginning Friday. Arkansas will first play a two-game series against Arkansas-Little Rock (17-11) on Tuesday and Wednesday.

This week’s poll is the 84th consecutive to include the Razorbacks, dating to 2017. They have been ranked in the top 10 in 39 of the last 40 polls.

The coaches poll is the baseball poll of record for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. In other national polls released Monday, Arkansas was ranked fifth by D1Baseball, sixth by Baseball America and Perfect Game, and seventh by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll, April 10

1. LSU (26-5)

2. Wake Forest (28-4)

3. Florida (27-6)

4. Vanderbilt (26-6)

5. South Carolina (28-4)

6. Arkansas (25-6)

7. Virginia (28-4)

8. Stanford (21-7)

9. Louisville (24-7)

10. East Carolina (24-8)

11. Kentucky (27-5)

12. Tennessee (22-10)

13. North Carolina (22-10)

14. Boston College (21-9)

15. Campbell (24-6)

16. Oklahoma State (23-10)

17. Florida Gulf Coast (26-6)

18. Texas (23-10)

19. UCLA (19-8)

20. Connecticut (22-8)

21. Coastal Carolina (20-9)

22. Texas Tech (22-10)

23. Arizona State (23-9)

24. Southern Cal (20-10)

25. Miami (20-12)

Dropped Out: West Virginia (24), North Carolina State (25)