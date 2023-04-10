Rear-end collision on Interstate 430 kills one, hurts two

One motorist was killed Saturday on Arkansas roads, according to preliminary fatality reports from the Arkansas State Police.

Gerald Allen, 84, died just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday after his vehicle was rear-ended while traveling northbound on Interstate 430 near Little Rock, the report says.

Police said Allen's Toyota Avalon was struck in the rear bumper by another vehicle traveling northbound, causing him to run off the roadway and strike two trees.

The other vehicle -- a 2012 Dodge Charger -- also left the roadway, hitting one tree. Lucille Allen, 81, and Darmel Batemon, 20, were injured in the crash and taken to UAMS in Little Rock.

Police described the weather and road conditions as clear and dry at the time of the accident.