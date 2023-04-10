Remember when Pulaski Tech students literally marked National Poetry Month on campus?





In April 2012, English students at then-Pulaski Technical College literally marked National Poetry Month on their campus in North Little Rock.

They chalked the walk with bits and pieces from famous poems.

Such demonstrations of affection for poetry in April aren't abundant but they aren't rare in Arkansas.

One place that never fails to honor poetry during National Poetry Month — and every month — is Hot Springs National Park, where Wednesday Night Poetry claims to be "the longest-running consecutive weekly open mic series in the country, perhaps the world."

First held Feb. 1, 1989, the open mic series for poets, songwriters and storytellers meets in person for 2 ½ hours every Wednesday at Kollective Coffee + Tea, 110 Central Ave.

Hosted by poet, author and teaching artist Kai Coggin, the sessions are free and for all ages (masks are required). Open mic begins at 6:30 p.m., followed at 7 with about a half-hour performance by featured poets, who could be local, regional or touring artists. Afterward the mic stays open until 9 p.m.

Last Wednesday the featured artist was internationally known poet Jane Hirshfield.

The second Wednesday of each month (there's one this week) adds a virtual event on Facebook, with recorded readings. More information is at facebook.com/WednesdayNightPoetry/.







