Sales tax extensions, fire dues among proposals facing Northwest Arkansas voters in May 9 elections

Ballots in Benton and Washington counties for the May 9 school board elections also will present voters in several Northwest Arkansas communities with choices on financial matters.

Special elections can be held four times a year in Arkansas -- February, May, August and November, said Kim Dennison, Benton County election coordinator.

A change in state law that takes effect Jan. 1 will move special elections to twice a year, Dennison said. In even years they will be held during primary or general elections. In odd years they will be held on the second Tuesday in May or November, she said.

SPRINGDALE BONDS

Springdale's City Council in February voted unanimously to call a special election for residents to decide on a bond issue that could earn the city as much as $360 million, with $175 million for capital improvement projects.

In addition to capital improvements, the bond receipts would be used to pay off two previous bond issues, with the $4.5 million spent annually to repay those bonds, according to information from the city.

The proposed 2023 bond program would bring the city money to build a senior center, a new fire station, park improvements and road projects. The proposed bonds would be backed by a 1% sales tax dedicated to the repayment of bonds. Voters must also choose to extend that tax.

LINCOLN BOND ISSUE

In Lincoln, voters are being asked to extend that city's 0.625% sales tax to pay off some bonds and provide money for a new bond issue to build a community building on the Lincoln square.

Lincoln's City Council in February unanimously approved calling for the special election. Voters are being asked to renew the city's sales tax used to pay off $450,000 in debt on the city's library and pay for a new bond issue for capital improvements on the square. Plans include the demolition of the old community building, which was built in the 1930s, and the construction of a new community building.

The city held an informational session on the project March 28 and has a second session scheduled for April 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Lincoln Library at 107 W. Bean St.

Mayor Doug Hutchens said the sales tax being proposed for the bond issue is scheduled to end when the library bonds are paid in full.

Hutchens said the community building is constructed with rock outer walls and stucco interior walls that have deteriorated over the years. He said while the city has kept a good roof on the building, the original windows have all been replaced, as has the flooring.

The building was last used in October for the city's "Trunk or Treat" celebration and people noticed additional problems with the structure, he said. The city had the building inspected, and it was closed for safety reasons in November, according to Hutchens.

TONTITOWN AREA FIRE DUES

Voters in the rural fire district area around Tontitown will be asked to put the residential and business dues for the Tontitown Area Fire Department on their annual property tax statements. The Tontitown Area Fire Department is separate from the Tontitown Fire Department, which the city operates.

Arkansas law allows rural fire districts to have dues placed on property tax statements and collected by the county collector's office rather than the department collecting the dues on its own if district voters approve the measure. The ballot issue states the fire dues will be not more than $75 annually for residences and not more than $2,000 annually for businesses.

If approved, the 2023 dues will be payable in 2024.

Tontitown Area Fire Department Chief Bernard Pianalto declined to be interviewed for this report. Tax documents filed in 2020 by the Tontitown Area Fire Department showed revenue from annual dues growing from $187,560 in 2015 to $303,334 in 2019. The department showed total expenses of $284,378 in 2019.

John Luther, Washington County's director of emergency management, said most of the county's rural fire departments have dues placed on the property tax statements.

"They do have more revenue come in when people see it on their property tax statements," he said.

Luther said having a more reliable source of revenue helps with planning for major expenses. He said a new fire truck or other large piece of fire apparatus can cost anywhere from $400,000 to $1 million. New air packs for firefighters cost $7,000 to $9,000 per unit, he said.

"That's very burdensome for a smaller department that relies on dues," he said.

Washington County Treasurer Bobby Hill said his office disburses the money collected through the property tax statements. Hill said his office has a list showing 17 rural fire districts in Washington County and only four -- Evansville, Johnson, Tontitown Area and Elkins -- don't have their dues collected by the county.

Each department sets its annual dues.

BEAVER LAKE FIRE FEE

A special election will be held on whether to increase the annual fee for the Beaver Lake Fire Department from $150 to $200.

Benton County's justices of the peace approved the special election at a meeting in February.

David Cauldwell, a fire board member, said at the February meeting the board is seeking to hire a part-time chief who may be able to hire more part-time staff. Cauldwell said the staffing will continue to be sparse for the rest of the year. He said coverage will be increased next year if the fee increase proposal passes.

The board withdrew a petition in August to start a process to raise the rates. Under the board's plan at the time, residents would have had to pay based on the appraised value of their homes. There was heavy opposition to the planned rate increases.

COLLEGE SEEKS MILLAGE BOOST

In Benton County, Northwest Arkansas Community College is seeking a 0.4-mill tax increase in the May 9 election.

The increase would raise the college's millage from 2.6 to 3 mills. College officials have estimated the increase would bring an additional $1.8 million per year in revenue.

The millage applies only to residents of the college's taxing district, which covers the Bentonville and Rogers school districts. Only residents of those two school districts will vote on the issue.

The millage was originally 3 when voters approved the ballot issue that established the college Aug. 15, 1989, said Grant Hodges, executive director of community and government relations and marketing for the school.

However, the millage was reduced over time because of Amendment 59 of the Arkansas Constitution, which limits growth in property taxes by automatically reducing an institution's mills when assessed property values rise.

Hodges said he found the millage was lowered from 3 to 2.7 in 1997. It was lowered again to 2.6 by 2005, he said.

The additional 0.4 mills, if approved, would cost homeowners an extra $8 for every $100,000 of home value each year, he said.

Dennis Rittle, college president, said the millage rollback has posed some financial challenges, making it difficult for the college to offer competitive salaries.

