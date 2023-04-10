Sanders signs bill to cut Arkansas' top individual, corporate tax rates

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday signed into law a bill that will cut the state's top individual income tax rate from 4.9% to 4.7% and the state's top corporate income tax rate from 5.3% to 5.1%, retroactive to January 1, 2023.

According to the state Department of Finance and Administration, about 1.1 million individual taxpayers will receive a tax reduction under Senate Bill 549, sponsored by Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy.

The top individual income tax rate of 4.7% would include Arkansans reporting more than $87,000 in net income and would be applied to any income over $8,800 for tax years starting on or after Jan. 1, 2023, under SB549. That top rate would also include Arkansans having net income up to $87,000 and would be applied to their income between $24,300 to $87,000 for tax years starting on or after Jan. 1, 2023.

The top corporate income tax rate of 5.1% would apply to net income of corporations exceeding $25,000 for tax years starting on or after Jan. 1, 2023.

The bill is projected by the state finance department to reduce state general revenue by $186 million in fiscal 2024 and $124 million in fiscal 2025. The department said the revenue impact assumes that employee withholding would be adjusted by employers on or after June 1, 2023.

On Monday, Sanders also signed into law House Bill 1045 by Rep. Howard Beaty, R-Crossett, that would gradually phase out the “throwback rule” on income of multistate corporations over a seven-year period, starting in the tax year starting on or after Jan. 1, 2024, and be complete in tax year 2030.

The bill is projected by the finance department to reduce general revenue by $10.6 million in fiscal year 2024 and ultimately reduce general revenue by $74 million a year in fiscal year 2030 and thereafter.



