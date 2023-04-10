Special elections in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley

The following is a list of races and issues on the May 9 special election ballots in the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's circulation area. Early voting begins May 2. The last day to register to vote in the election is April 10.

Benton County

Pea Ridge School Board

Zone 1

Ryan Heckman

Adam Yager

Rogers School Board

Zone 2

Curtis Clements

Siloam Springs School Board

Zone 3

Aric Berthold

Gary Wheat

Northwest Arkansas Community College

Millage restoration

Beaver Lake Fire District

Dues

Boone County

Bergman School Board

Position 1

Regina Chism

Don Mahler

Harrison School Board

At-large

Kelley McLaughlin

Michael Bardwell

Johnson County

Lamar School Board

Zone 3

Amiee Freeman

Bryan Warren

Logan County

Scranton School Board

Position 4

Joe Koch

Britt Schluterman

Josh Terry

Madison County

Huntsville School Board

Zone 2

Steve Brannan

Natalie Swofford

Scott County

Waldron School Board

Position 4

James Almon

Stanley Cottrell Jr.

Sebastian County

Greenwood School Board

Zone 1

Patricia Black

Zone 6

Kelli Griffith-Henning

Hackett School Board

Mansfield School Board

Zone 3

Owen Dale Edwards

Washington County

Fayetteville School Board

At-large, Position 2

Heather Clouse

Keaton Smith

Springdale School Board

At-large, Position 2

McCaslin Cook

Donald Tippett

Lincoln

0.625% sales tax extension

Bond payoff

Community Building

Springdale

1% sales tax extension

2018 bond payoff

2020 bond payoff

Streets

Parks

Fire Department

Senior Center

Tontitown

Fire dues