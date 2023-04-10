BASKETBALL

Former Houston guard transferring to Arkansas

University of Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman landed his second transfer on Sunday afternoon when former Houston guard Tramon Mark verbally committed to the Razorbacks.

He recently narrowed his options to the Razorbacks, Florida, Kansas State and Texas A&M before choosing Arkansas. Mark officially visited Fayetteville on Friday and Saturday.

Mark, 6-5, 195 pounds, averaged 10.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 2022-23 while shooting 39% from the field, 32.8% beyond the three-point line and 78.4% at the free throw line as a redshirt sophomore.

He started all 37 games last season while helping the Cougars to a 33-4 record and Sweet 16 appearance. Mark had a season-high 26 points in an 81-64 victory over Auburn on March 18 and added 9 rebounds and 1 steal.

Mark averaged 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1 steal per game in his 3 seasons at Houston.

He was a consensus 4-star prospect and the No. 67 overall recruit by ESPN in the 2020 class. The guard initially picked the Cougars over California, Oklahoma, TCU and Texas A&M.

CBS Sports rates him the No. 5 player in the transfer portal.

Mark is the second transfer to announce a commitment to Arkansas. Washington guard Kenyon Menifield pledged to the Razorbacks on Tuesday.

-- Richard Davenport

BASEBALL

UAPB defeats Alcorn State

A three-run seventh inning afforded the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff enough of a cushion to hold on for a 4-3 victory on Alcorn State on Sunday at the Torii Hunter Baseball Complex in Pine Bluff.

Lawrence Noble went 2 for 4 with 2 runs scored for UAPB (10-20, 3-9 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which won its second game in a row after losing the previous nine. The Golden Lions pushed across their initial run in the fifth inning but scored three times two innings later, with Noble, Brad Mican and Carlos Velez all driving in runs.

Alcorn State (4-23, 2-10), which got three hits in the game from Jaylon Lucky, cut its deficit in half with two runs in the eighth inning and pulled closer when it scored off an error in the ninth. But UAPB's Jordan Jones struck out Garrett Palladino to end the game and clinch the series.

Andre Greene had six strikeouts in 72/3 innigs to get the win on the mound for the Golden Lions.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services