Super Quiz: Science

1. What device is used to detect lies?

2. Sodium bicarbonate is the chemical name of --------.

3. What insect is associated with malaria?

4. Bronze is an alloy of what two metals?

5. The inability of our body to manufacture this substance can cause diabetes.

6. What is an anemometer used to measure?

7. What disorder is marked by an excessive or insatiable appetite?

8. Osteology deals with --------.

9. For what is "sonar" an acronym?

ANSWERS

1. Polygraph

2. Baking soda

3. Mosquito

4. Copper and tin

5. Insulin

6. Wind speed

7. Bulimia

8. Bones

9. Sound navigation and ranging