Teen arrested in connection with Thursday fires in Rogers





ROGERS -- A 15-year-old boy was arrested Friday in connection with two fires officials are investigating as arsons, according to Keith Foster, a spokesman for the Rogers Police Department.

Foster could not say exactly what charges the teen is facing. The detective in charge is still working on it, he said.

Both fires early Thursday were in the 1000 block of South D Street, just north of Veterans Park, Fire Chief Tom Jenkins said Thursday. No injuries were reported from either fire.

The first fire involved an outdoor storage building in the neighborhood. Fire crews responded around 1:30 a.m. Thursday and didn't find anything left to save, according to Jenkins. The house at the site of the fire wasn't damaged, he said.

The second fire took place at a house across the street about three hours later, he said. Two people escaped the fire through a window. They were evaluated by first responders and weren't sent to the hospital, he said.

The house at 1006 S. D St. withstood "substantial damage," with flames taking about 30 minutes to bring under control, according to Jenkins.

The Fire Department is collaborating with police in an investigation of the fires, he said.

Investigators look at where a fire started to see if there is a likely cause; if there is none, that is suspicious, Jenkins said. Witness testimony has also contributed to the investigation, he said.



