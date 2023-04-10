Tyson workers in Van Buren protest over pay, safety

Workers at a Tyson Foods poultry plant in Van Buren slated for closure next month protested Monday over what they said was unfair pay and an unsafe working environment at the facility.

According to a news release from Venceremos, an organization supporting poultry worker rights, the Tyson workers are demanding fair pay.

Venceremos said that many workers have left the plant because of its impending closure, so with fewer workers on hand, the work environment has become unsafe. The group also claims Tyson is freezing the use of vacation time and the company has said it will terminate workers who miss three days of work, even while on sick leave.

A Tyson Foods spokesman confirmed the protest did occur Monday at the Van Buren plant and said the company would release a statement. It was unclear how many workers participated in the protest or how long it would continue.

"Tyson is treating its workers as disposable, denying them the pay they are owed and the basic respect they deserve, not only as employees but as humans," Magaly Licolli, Executive Director at Venceremos, an organization that advocates for poultry workers in Arkansas and supports the worker action, said in a statement.

"We realize this is a difficult situation and supporting our affected team members is our top priority," Derek Burleson, a Tyson Foods spokesman said in a statement. "We’ve been in regular communication with our Van Buren team to ensure they have resources and assistance available to them, including a $1,000 stay on bonus for all team members who remain with Tyson Foods until the plant closes."

The company said workers with unused vacation or holiday time earned prior to the plant closure will be paid in full.

Tyson said it is offering workers relocation assistance while offering the chance to apply for open positions in other Tyson Foods facilities. The company also said it will work with state and local agencies including the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services to help employees who choose not to relocate find resources and assistance.

In mid-March, Springdale-based Tyson Foods said it would close the Van Buren plant, which employs about 950, as well as a plant in Virginia, in a move to optimize its operations. Both plants are expected to close May 12. Tyson’s Van Buren plant, located at 802 S. 28th St., was acquired in 1986 and processes chicken parts.



