UA chancellor committed to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE -- Though he was born in Texas, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville Chancellor Charles Robinson proudly insists he's "an Arkansan, now, and there's no place I'd rather be."

"This is home for me, this is the place that speaks to me, and there's no institution I have a greater affinity for," said Robinson, who was officially named chancellor in a unanimous vote by the University of Arkansas System board of trustees in November after spending more than a year as interim chancellor. "I've had the opportunity to grow here, and I'm a Razorback through and through."

If not for several serendipitous twists, Robinson would never have been in this position, but that's a main lesson of his life, he said. "You don't know [what will happen], so always work to prepare like there is something more, and be patient for that development."

Robinson, 56, actually "backed into" teaching, as he intended to go to law school, but he took a job teaching history at Houston Community College, where he "learned how to teach, a valuable experience for me," he said. At a community college, "you have students from all different backgrounds, so you need different strategies and techniques to communicate with all of them."

After nearly a decade there, he came to UA-Fayetteville in 1999 as an assistant professor of history, and because he was already an adroit instructor, he could devote more energy to research, which allowed him to earn tenure after only a handful of years, a year earlier than is typical for those on tenure track, he said. He also authored his first of three books, "Dangerous Liaisons: Sex and Love in the Segregated South."

Though always interested in history, devoting himself to it -- his Ph.D. from the University of Houston is in history -- wasn't always the plan, he said. As an undergraduate -- also at the University of Houston -- "I started in political science, and I liked it OK, but I liked the stories of the past so much more."

Due to his background in history, Robinson has "a healthy context for what I'm doing in life and a sense of humility, because it's not about you," he said. He understands he's part of a continuum, so his legacy as a leader at UA-Fayetteville won't be a monument to himself, but, rather, "the meaning I've been able to give for many, many others."

"I'll only serve as long as I can add value," said Robinson, who has a master's from Rice University, also in his hometown of Houston. "When it's time to go, it'll be OK, because everyone has their time to go eventually."

"Arrogance" can be an occupational hazard for leaders like university chancellors, but it shouldn't be, because "the chancellor is not a king; the chancellor has the opportunity to lead as a result of the will of the people," he said. "The people around you matter, [so] get off 'you' and [instead] value the team, because the organization is where success is created and driven."

DIVERSITY AND OPPORTUNITY

Robinson's hiring at UA-Fayetteville was also unexpected, owing in part to James H. Jones, a professor at the University of Houston who joined UA-Fayetteville for an endowed chair, he said. Diversity was important to Jones, who wrote "Bad Blood: The Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment" -- the "definitive treatise" on the Tuskegee Syphilis Study (over four decades, the United States Public Health Service and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention chose not to treat a group of nearly 400 Black people with syphilis in order to observe the effects of the disease when untreated but didn't tell them) -- and Robinson was invited to deliver a Black-history lecture at the university.

He impressed, and he was later offered a "strategic hire position," he said. "I was an affirmative action hire, and affirmative action is intended not to meet quotas or hire unqualified people, but for qualified people to be seen so they have a chance.

"I had to do the work to demonstrate that I was more than suited to the position," he said. Those who hired him "took a chance on me, but, obviously, they were right about me."

Diversity remains paramount to Robinson, but it's about more than race, he said. "As a state, public institution, we need to reflect and represent the state -- how can you meet the needs of the state if you're not serving all its groups?"

That means diversity of race, yes, he said. Black and minority enrollment have both increased over the past decade, with Black students currently comprising 4.5% of the student body, the highest percentage in available records, according to UA's Office of Strategic Analytics & Insights.

But it also means diversity of socioeconomic status -- students from rural, urban and suburban backgrounds, and first-generation and nontraditional college students.

Robinson is focused on Arkansans, although the university will continue to be accessible to out-of-state students as well, he said. Out-of-state students pay higher tuition, which essentially subsidizes lower tuition for in-state students, and there are limits to the number of Arkansans heading to college, while other states -- like Texas -- continue to increase their population of college-age students.

In his recently released memoir, "Confessions of a Chancellor: The Politics of Higher Education," G. David Gearhart, who served as UA-Fayetteville's chancellor from 2008-2015, credited Robinson for diversifying the student body when he was vice chancellor for diversity affairs.

Robinson "established new programs that helped Black students obtain a superb education at the university," and the university increased not only Black student representation, but Asian and Hispanic students, as well, over several years, Gearhart wrote. Robinson "was the catalyst for a number of new diversity and inclusion initiatives, and he deserves much of the credit for the substantial progress we made in diversifying both our faculty and our student body."

While the university will continue to recruit students from all over, Robinson is keenly focused on Arkansans, he said. "We are going after those students, not settling for sending an invitation."

This fall's freshman class included a record number of Arkansans, and the 2,835 in-state students in this freshman class is an 8% increase from the prior year, according to Suzanne McCray, vice provost for enrollment and dean of admissions.

"We will never turn down a qualified in-state student to make room for an out-of-state student," Robinson said emphatically. "We've never done it, and we will never do it under my administration."

Robinson is the first person of color to serve as chancellor, even in an interim capacity, in the history of the state's largest institution of higher learning -- founded more than 150 years ago -- and the significance is not lost on the history-minded Robinson.

"It's less about me than it is about the university and the state," he said. His hire "is an indication that we are not what we were in 1957 when barriers prevented people like me from rising."

"Now, I can do this, and with a base of people who rallied around me," from state political leaders, to titans of business and industry, to trustees, to faculty, staff and students, he said. "Now, that doesn't mean all issues tied to race are gone" -- in Arkansas or the nation -- "but it does mean we're moving in the right direction, and we should celebrate that."

"We need to keep moving and getting better, so that we measure all people by what they do, not their ethnic background," he said. "Being able to be whoever you want to become is a fundamentally American ideal, and we've struggled to live up to that creed as a country" throughout America's history, but "we need to keep advancing."

EDUCATION 'THE GREAT LEVELER'

Robinson's parents "knew an education was a bridge to more opportunities," and they inculcated their three children with that knowledge, he said. "I also emphasize with my children" -- Robinson and his wife, Reynelda Augustine-Robinson, a Fayetteville native who is assistant director of development at the university's Honors College, have "four children between us" -- that "education is the great leveler."

As leader of the African & African American Studies Program, Robinson expanded it from only three students to 81 in a handful of years while also securing additional funding and adding courses, he said. He also started a study abroad program to Ghana.

Then, as vice provost for diversity from 2009-2013, he focused on improving access to the university for a range of students, and he was also vice chancellor for Student Affairs and provost and executive vice chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs, all roles that "helped prepare me for the job of chancellor," he said. "The more I understood about how this entire operation worked, the better prepared I was."

As provost, Robinson began to believe he could one day lead the university he loves so much, and he's grateful to former Chancellor Joe Steinmetz for giving him that opportunity, he said. "I started as an interim, but" Steinmetz -- chancellor from 2016-2021 -- "never started a search; he told me he valued me and the job I did, and I got the job."

HONEST AND ACCESSIBLE

When Ann Bordelon was offered the role of executive vice chancellor for finance and administration in 2020, she made a short list of people at the university she wanted to speak with to ascertain whether she ought to accept the position, and Robinson was on that list because she knew she could trust his feedback, she said. After they talked, he'd "cemented" her decision to accept the job.

"He's such a candid and direct person, but in a non-offensive way," she said. "I felt he" -- then a provost -- "would be a great business partner, and he was."

That's continued since he's become chancellor, she said. "We don't always see eye to eye, but we find ways to move forward that are best for the university."

Robinson is "inclusive," with a knack for drawing people into the conversation who haven't spoken much in meetings, she said. "He's the type of leader who truly wants input" to move toward a decision, and he collaborates with others, but -- when he has reached a decision -- he's "decisive."

He's also "probably as accessible as any 'CEO' I've worked with," she added. "He's visible, consistent, and has a strong heart for students."

Michelle Hargis Wolfe, who was hired earlier this year as the university's first chief people officer, saw that heart for students when her daughter attended the university, she said. "You could tell the passion he had for students."

He's "congenial and very transparent," and -- as was the case with Bordelon -- Robinson helped convince her to accept a role with the university, she said. "He makes you believe the 'impossible' is possible, and I wanted to follow him on that" quest.

CHANCELLOR SEARCH PROCESS

Robinson chose to remain in contention for the chancellor's position, rather than accept a return to a provost role -- albeit at a salary higher than he earned as interim chancellor, and with different and enhanced duties from his previous stint as provost -- when offered that possibility by UA System President Donald Bobbitt, who favored fellow finalist Daniel Reed over Robinson for the chancellor's job during the protracted chancellor search process, according to an email from Robinson to Bobbitt.

In Robinson's response to Bobbitt, Robinson wrote that returning to a provost position "would not be the right professional pathway for me," and "it is my hope that the board will support my candidacy."

Robinson would've "accepted" the board of trustees choosing another candidate for chancellor, but "I did believe I should be afforded the opportunity to be considered," and his resolve was strengthened by the avalanche of support he received, he explained earlier this year. "I didn't like the noise around [the process], but there was so much support for me and what we've been doing."

Several notable state figures and individuals and entities at the university submitted letters of support for Robinson to the trustees and/or Bobbitt.

They included Matthew J. Shepherd, a Republican who is speaker of the Arkansas House of Representatives; William Dillard II, chairman and CEO of Dillard's Inc.; Johnelle Hunt, co-founder of J.B. Hunt Transport Services with her late husband Johnnie Bryan Hunt; businessman Ben Hyneman, an alumnus of UA-Fayetteville and a former UA System trustee; and Dr. Stephen Broughton and Mark Waldrip, both former chairmen of the UA System board of trustees.

Other supporters included Leslie Yingling, assistant vice chancellor and associate dean of students at UA-Fayetteville, who was taught by Robinson as a student; the National Pan-Hellenic Council -- a collaborative umbrella council composed of historically African American fraternities and sororities -- at UA-Fayetteville; and UA-Fayetteville's Interfraternity Council.

Many of Robinson's ardent supporters praised his accessibility and human touch, and that is both a natural part of his personality and a trait he believes necessary for college leaders.

"It is my personality -- I'm a student-first person who never turns down a student who wants to meet with me -- and without that part of the job, I wouldn't want the job, because that's what makes the job meaningful to me," he said. A chancellor "can do so much just by showing up; just by being in the room, you can make people feel better."

And when he meets with constituents, they "don't always tell me what I want to hear, but that's OK, because we don't solve problems by sanitizing them," he said. "We need to have these conversations to get better."

Though Morril Harriman -- who served as vice chairman of the UA System board of trustees before officially taking over as chairman earlier this year -- acknowledged Reed was also an "excellent" candidate, he was "swayed by both the multitude and magnitude of support Charles received from faculty, staff, students, and alumni of the campus," he said. "The number of current and former students who personally related to me what impact Charles had on them during their time on campus was quite impressive."

The board of trustees "has the highest expectations for [Robinson] and the team he has assembled to meet the academic and career needs of the young adults of Arkansas, and the needs of all Arkansans -- and our country -- for the highest levels of education, research, and innovation," said C.C. "Cliff " Gibson III, whose term on the board of trustees ended this year but who chaired the board when trustees approved Robinson as chancellor last year.

Robinson was glad to have his daily duties as almost a distraction from the search process, he said. "That was a relief from the noise, to go around the state talking to students, meeting with state legislators," etc.

"I had known Charles for multiple years during his tenure on the Fayetteville campus and personally felt he had the skills and attributes to be an outstanding chancellor, especially in light of the multitude of issues and changes we see happening in higher education today," said Harriman. Though Reed and the other finalists were also highly qualified, choosing any of them over Robinson "could and would have been extremely detrimental to both the culture and morale of the campus."

ENROLLMENT

Advancing student success, augmenting the research enterprise and making the university an employer of choice were Robinson's top priorities as interim chancellor, and they remain at the forefront of his plans, he said. During his first few months as chancellor, he's focused on filling interim appointments, advancing strategic planning, launching a fundraising campaign for Arkansas student support, growing tenure track faculty to support graduate students and research, and continuing to engage the campus and wider community through a series of town hall meetings and informal listening sessions that started in January.

Under Robinson, the university set a record for enrollment -- crossing the 30,000 milestone for the first time this fall -- and a record enrollment of Arkansans (15,479), based on September's head count.

Part of expanding enrollment is controlling costs, and in-state tuition and fees remained essentially flat -- an increase of less than 1% -- this year, he said. Additionally, the university has expanded scholarships to Arkansans by $1 million, and university employees received a 5% wage increase this year -- 3% on the base and a 2% bonus.

"Growth is a sign of health and vitality, and it helps you in so many ways" -- from being able to pay faculty to pouring money into research -- "but we do need to control it," he said. "We could have a freshman class of 8,000 in the fall of 2023 if we wanted" -- this fall's freshman class was nearly 7,100 -- "but we will not, because we don't have the capacity; we'd like to be at about 6,800-6,900."

Robinson is passionate about creating an endowment for Arkansans who are eligible for Pell Grants -- or fall just over Pell-Grant range -- to make it easier for them to attend the university and complete their degree, and it's among his top priorities. Pell Grants are typically awarded by the U.S. Department of Education to undergraduates with exceptional financial needs and usually don't need to be repaid.

There's a roughly 15% gap in graduation rate for Pell-eligible students lagging behind their counterparts who are not eligible, and while "we'd love to eliminate that gap, we have to at least close it," he said. "We provide scholarships, already, but it's not enough."

If these low-income students have more money for college, they can work fewer hours at jobs -- or not work at all -- to focus more on their studies and become more involved on campus, both of which correlate to student success, he said. "We'll have better outcomes, and I think it would be transformational."

Any young person considering attending UA-Fayetteville should know "there's no other place where you will matter more to the faculty, staff, deans, administrators, and even the chancellor," he said. "If you want to meet me, you can, and you can expect to be able to meet with faculty, staff, and deans, too, because that is the culture here.

"We care deeply about your success, and you can feel you belong here in so many ways," he said. Many schools talk about "providing 'an opportunity' for you to succeed, but here, we will all actually help you succeed, help you become whoever you want to become."