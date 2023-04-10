Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded in the Washington County Clerk's Office March 30 - April 5.

March 30

Jessica Nicole Conner, 38, and Cheyenne Nicole Thompson, 28, both of Fayetteville

Michael Joseph Giboney, 55, Leander, Texas, and Gary Marie Bernard, 52, Liberty Hill, Texas

Forster Ray McAlexander, 31, and Megan Lila Thompson, 28, both of Cave Springs

Jason Michael Neeley, 23, N. Little Rock, and Helen Grace Woodham, 23, Benton

Richard Grady Odle, 48, and Alsenuria Marie Turner, 40, both of Springdale

March 31

Manuel Alejandro Araujo-Herrera, 26, and Sandra Del Rosario Herrera Rodriguez, 24, both of Springdale

Roberto Enrique Chamberlain, 26, and Savannah Lynn Daggett, 29, both of Harrison

Morgan Ray Champion, 20, and Dezirae Leann Villalobos, 20, both of Fayetteville

Salouay Sal Chankheo, 48, and Phoxaykham Kongmanivong, 39, both of Springdale

Ashur Gene Derwin, 21, and Maggie Jane Mathe, 21, both of Siloam Springs

Charles Richard Dunn, 33, and Carma Blair Corzine, 33, both of Fayetteville

Cole Dalton Duplanti, 24, and Destiny Lynnette Tabor, 22, both of Lincoln

Nathan Lee Eilerts, 30, Lincoln, and Krystal Jo Chronister, 39, Siloam Springs

Jerry Lamar Ellis, 46, and Tequilia Reneise Crenshaw, 36, both of Nashville

Kandy Henry, 36, and Kallestha Kalles, 37, both of Springdale

Manty Karben, Jr, 33, and Lucyann Jurej, 35, both of Springdale

Cristian Jesus Martinez Laguna, 20, and Jessica Ayala, 19, both of Springdale

Keith Rudeen Mitchell, 26, Picayune, Miss., and Kaylee Marie Byrnes, 20, Lacombe, La.

Frank Carl Morgan Jr, 48, Fayetteville, and Laticia Shonna Phinisee, 40, Springdale

Jose Marcos Munoz Deras, 41, and Maria Vilma Munoz Rivera, 29, both of Springdale

Randy Perea Lopez, 35, and Clara Edith Rios, 34, both of Rogers

Bradley Alan Roth, 36, and Glenna Rose Parks, 38, both of Fayetteville

Tyler Joseph Yando, 31, and Sarah Hui Ying Tan, 29, both of Fayetteville

Samuel Christopher Young, 24, Dallas, Texas, and Lexie Lyn Burris, 23, Lubbock, Texas

April 3

Heriberto Acosta Corona, 40, and Edith Aracely Flores Garcia, 38, both of Springdale

Daniel Steven Aday, 31, and Amber Lucille Bergthold, 27, both of Farmington

George Randall Black, 25, and Crystallyne Jade Landram, 24, both of Fayetteville

Ira Mack Harper III, 22, and Lauren McKenzie Orr, 21, both of Springdale

Douglas Miller Manthe, 65, and Anna Marie Manthe, 64, both of Fayetteville

Jared Max Rabren, 29, and Mary Louise Quin, 27, both of Fayetteville

John Richard Sharp III, 26, and Abigail Mae Williams, 24, both of Springdale

Brady Ryan Slavens, 22, Lenexa, Kan., and Katelyn Lea Goins, 24, Jacksboro, Tenn.

Bradley Duane Smithson, 33, and Karisa Dawn Keeland, 36, both of West Fork

Jimmie Leon Stanley Jr., 61, and Jodie Lee Poll, 41, both of Fayetteville

Aldrin Reed Deguzman Warrick, 27, and Sinthia Jael Silva, 24, both of Springdale

April 4

Michael Todd Bailey, 40, and Haley Elizabeth Marie Gossett, 33, both of Lincoln

William Michael Paul Drake, 18, and Bethanee Sue Watts, 20, both of Joplin, Mo.

Gregory Keith Jumper, 52, and Heather Benae Ghormley, 44, both of Summers

Tyler Jett Sisco, 27, and Emma June White-Read, 23, both of Fayetteville

Joshua Scott Tandy, 35, Prairie Grove, and Kaitlin Ann Thulin, 36, Farmington

April 5

Justin Anthony McDonald, 51, and Anissa Helen Hejl, 50, both of Farmington

Jason Steven Nybye, 43, and Chelsey Laverne Schmicher, 28, both of Anderson, Mo.

Gerardo Tavarez Jr, 24, and Isabella Lane Arkins, 24, both of Houston, Texas

Steven Ray Taylor, 49, and Darlene Velvet Hoffman, 46, both of Lincoln