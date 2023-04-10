Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded in the Washington County Clerk's Office March 30 - April 5.
March 30
Jessica Nicole Conner, 38, and Cheyenne Nicole Thompson, 28, both of Fayetteville
Michael Joseph Giboney, 55, Leander, Texas, and Gary Marie Bernard, 52, Liberty Hill, Texas
Forster Ray McAlexander, 31, and Megan Lila Thompson, 28, both of Cave Springs
Jason Michael Neeley, 23, N. Little Rock, and Helen Grace Woodham, 23, Benton
Richard Grady Odle, 48, and Alsenuria Marie Turner, 40, both of Springdale
March 31
Manuel Alejandro Araujo-Herrera, 26, and Sandra Del Rosario Herrera Rodriguez, 24, both of Springdale
Roberto Enrique Chamberlain, 26, and Savannah Lynn Daggett, 29, both of Harrison
Morgan Ray Champion, 20, and Dezirae Leann Villalobos, 20, both of Fayetteville
Salouay Sal Chankheo, 48, and Phoxaykham Kongmanivong, 39, both of Springdale
Ashur Gene Derwin, 21, and Maggie Jane Mathe, 21, both of Siloam Springs
Charles Richard Dunn, 33, and Carma Blair Corzine, 33, both of Fayetteville
Cole Dalton Duplanti, 24, and Destiny Lynnette Tabor, 22, both of Lincoln
Nathan Lee Eilerts, 30, Lincoln, and Krystal Jo Chronister, 39, Siloam Springs
Jerry Lamar Ellis, 46, and Tequilia Reneise Crenshaw, 36, both of Nashville
Kandy Henry, 36, and Kallestha Kalles, 37, both of Springdale
Manty Karben, Jr, 33, and Lucyann Jurej, 35, both of Springdale
Cristian Jesus Martinez Laguna, 20, and Jessica Ayala, 19, both of Springdale
Keith Rudeen Mitchell, 26, Picayune, Miss., and Kaylee Marie Byrnes, 20, Lacombe, La.
Frank Carl Morgan Jr, 48, Fayetteville, and Laticia Shonna Phinisee, 40, Springdale
Jose Marcos Munoz Deras, 41, and Maria Vilma Munoz Rivera, 29, both of Springdale
Randy Perea Lopez, 35, and Clara Edith Rios, 34, both of Rogers
Bradley Alan Roth, 36, and Glenna Rose Parks, 38, both of Fayetteville
Tyler Joseph Yando, 31, and Sarah Hui Ying Tan, 29, both of Fayetteville
Samuel Christopher Young, 24, Dallas, Texas, and Lexie Lyn Burris, 23, Lubbock, Texas
April 3
Heriberto Acosta Corona, 40, and Edith Aracely Flores Garcia, 38, both of Springdale
Daniel Steven Aday, 31, and Amber Lucille Bergthold, 27, both of Farmington
George Randall Black, 25, and Crystallyne Jade Landram, 24, both of Fayetteville
Ira Mack Harper III, 22, and Lauren McKenzie Orr, 21, both of Springdale
Douglas Miller Manthe, 65, and Anna Marie Manthe, 64, both of Fayetteville
Jared Max Rabren, 29, and Mary Louise Quin, 27, both of Fayetteville
John Richard Sharp III, 26, and Abigail Mae Williams, 24, both of Springdale
Brady Ryan Slavens, 22, Lenexa, Kan., and Katelyn Lea Goins, 24, Jacksboro, Tenn.
Bradley Duane Smithson, 33, and Karisa Dawn Keeland, 36, both of West Fork
Jimmie Leon Stanley Jr., 61, and Jodie Lee Poll, 41, both of Fayetteville
Aldrin Reed Deguzman Warrick, 27, and Sinthia Jael Silva, 24, both of Springdale
April 4
Michael Todd Bailey, 40, and Haley Elizabeth Marie Gossett, 33, both of Lincoln
William Michael Paul Drake, 18, and Bethanee Sue Watts, 20, both of Joplin, Mo.
Gregory Keith Jumper, 52, and Heather Benae Ghormley, 44, both of Summers
Tyler Jett Sisco, 27, and Emma June White-Read, 23, both of Fayetteville
Joshua Scott Tandy, 35, Prairie Grove, and Kaitlin Ann Thulin, 36, Farmington
April 5
Justin Anthony McDonald, 51, and Anissa Helen Hejl, 50, both of Farmington
Jason Steven Nybye, 43, and Chelsey Laverne Schmicher, 28, both of Anderson, Mo.
Gerardo Tavarez Jr, 24, and Isabella Lane Arkins, 24, both of Houston, Texas
Steven Ray Taylor, 49, and Darlene Velvet Hoffman, 46, both of Lincoln