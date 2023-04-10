Washington County restaurant inspections





Editor's note: The Arkansas Department of Health is changing how it labels violations. During this process, both newer and older terms may appear.

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable, one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately.

Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

March 27

Arsaga's

200 W. Center St., Suite 1, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: There were coffee grounds in the handwash sink.

Bayyari Elementary School

2199 Scottsdale Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Boss Man Tacos Burritos And More

1634 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Three cans of pineapple were dented on the edge/seam/seal. Metal utensils were available for self-service without protective wrapping or being offered tine side down. The racks in the walk-in cooler have patches of a fuzzy growth. Two vents in the single-service storage area have a buildup of debris.

Hyatt Place

348 E. Van Asche Drive, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: A bucket for waste grease storage in the food preparation area is uncovered.

Na'Guara

3445 S. Old Missouri Road, Apt. 103, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Refrigerators lack cleaning. At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Panda Restaurant

3050 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Fly traps hanging over the food preparation areas. The reach-in coolers have a buildup of grime under the handles.

Core violations: Mushrooms and diced vegetables in pans are stacked on top of each other without protection between the pans. The buffet line close to the checkout register on the left is not holding hot temperature and the food items were at 90-112 degrees.

St. Paul's Episcopal Church

224 N. East Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: A group of volunteers were assembling sandwiches and some did not have on gloves.

Priority foundation violations: The blade of the deli slicer has encrusted debris on the underside of the blade, and the white shelf in the ice machine has a dark buildup. Two pans of leftovers in the walk-in were not date-marked.

Core violations: An unlidded beverage was in the dishwashing area on the rack of clean dishes. One severely dented can of food was on the shelf. The current permit is not in customer view and not available for posting.

The Cockpit Catering Co. - Children's House

260 Victory Lane, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Temperature indicator for food contact surfaces is not available.

Zaxby's Restaurant

1670 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Permit expired 08/31/2022.

March 28

ALLPS School Of Innovation

2350 W. Old Farmington Road, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Beau's Bayou Smokehouse

243 W. Main St., Farmington

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Facility has quat test strips, but is using chlorine based sanitizer.

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. The smoker lacks screening.

Days Inn

523 S. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Facility could not produce sanitizer test strips.

Core violations: Current permit is posted inside the cabinet door.

Domino's

320 W. Main St., Farmington

Priority violations: Several dead roaches were observed on the floor and in traps. Two live roaches were observed in the facility.

Priority foundation violations: The back door has a gap near the bottom.

Core violations: None

Jim's Razorback Pizza

128 S. Southwinds Road, No. 13, Farmington

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: There is a buildup of dust on the wall opposite of the fan in the walk-in cooler.

McDonald's

1200 W. Wilson St., Fayetteville

Priority violations: Handwashing sink in the front food preparation area lacks disposable towels.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Tobo's 66

1200 W. Wilson St., Suite 3, Fayetteville

Priority violations: Food employee donning disposable gloves cleaned the cabinet tops and wiped up a spill on the floor, removed gloves, but failed to wash hands prior to new glove use for food preparation.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: One display shelf for storing prepackaged candy is less than 6 inches from the floor. Walk-in refrigerator fan shrouds and floor areas below food storage lack cleaning.

U of A Hill Coffee Co. - Student Union

435 N. Garland Ave., Suite 104, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Knife holder had debris on the top of container.

Core violations: None

U of A Student Union - Food Court & Catering

435 N. Garland Ave., Suite 209, Fayetteville

Priority violations: The handwash sink was used to dump a beverage in.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

March 29

Art's Place

2530 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: The beer keg storage area in the walk-in refrigerator lacks cleaning.

Avid Hotel

3350 W. Jewell Road, Fayetteville

Priority violations: Two bottles of Clear Eyes eye drops had an expiration date of 12/2022. The sanitizer concentration in the three-compartment sink is at 0 ppm quat. String cheese in the self-serve market cooler was at 45 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: The refrigerator in the market display case has a built-in thermometer; however, it is not working. Facility could not produce sanitizer test strips.

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Current permit is not available.

Cafe Rue Orleans

1150 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: A storage container of uncooked chicken and two boxes containing heavy cream are stored below the storage shelf on the walk-in refrigerator floor. Metal storage shelving in the walk-in refrigerator are oxidizing and the metal finish lacks repair. A service sink is not installed.

Cold Stone Creamery

160 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 109, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Refrigerators are not clean (surfaces and interior).

Prairie Grove Elementary School

801 Viney Grove Road, Prairie Grove

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: The handwashing sinks did not have hot water.

Sassy's Barbecue and Grille

1290 N. Steamboat Drive, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: One handwash sink was blocked with cutting boards, one handwash sink contained dish soap and an empty plastic container. One lemonade container and two tea containers were not covered. There is a buildup of dust on the vents in a food prep/storage area.

March 30

Chuck E. Cheese

2999 N. College Ave., Suite 12, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Hot water mixed with quat in sanitizer bucket. Permit is expired as of 6/30/22.

Core violations: Handwash sink near dishwasher lacks repair.

Fujisan Sushi - Inside Sam's Club

3081 Arkansas 112 North, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Posted permit expired 12/31/2022.

Locals Drive Thru

2626 E. Citizens Drive, Fayetteville

Priority violations: There is not any chemical sanitizer available for utensils and food-contact surfaces of equipment other than the espresso machine.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Handwashing sink in food preparation area lacks employee handwashing notice posted.

The Hill School

2828 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Retail food permit expired 10/31/2022.

Tin Roof

430 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Handwashing sinks in upstairs bar areas lack employee handwashing notice posted. Front doors are open. Food employee is wearing a bracelet while preparing food. Food employee lacks a beard restraint.

March 31

Shogun

4096 N. Steele Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Two rice pots with sushi rice did not have the time stamped. Temperature of rice was 74 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Some equipment with thermometers broken. Concentration in working container for wiping cloth is 0 ppm. Rice scoops are stored in container with standing water at 68 degrees. Refrigerator, cooler, shelves and walk-in cooler surfaces are not clean. Plumbing of triple-sink is leaking in prep area. Some areas of ceiling are not clean.

U of A Brough Food Hall

1021 Dickson St., Fayetteville

Priority violations: In walk-in cooler there were frozen packages of cooked chicken below raw frozen chicken.

Priority foundation violations: Clothes being used beneath hot-hold unit to keep trays from moving.

Core violations: None

U of A Club Red - Brough

1021 Dickson St., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Spray bottle with window cleaner lacks common name.

Core violations: None

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

March 27 -- Dollar Tree, 3873 N. Mall Ave., Fayetteville; School Of Innovation, 2667 Hylton Road, Springdale; Whataburger, 1956 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

March 28 -- Greenland Elementary School, 200 N. Sandy Ave., Greenland; Greenland High School / Taher Food Service, 30 N. Sandy Ave., Greenland; Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers, 1460 E. Augustine Lane, Fayetteville; Old Farmington Road Head Start, 2350 W. Old Farmington Road, Fayetteville; Popeye's, 2100 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville; U of A Club Red - Student Union, 435 N. Garland Ave., Suite A345, Fayetteville

March 29 -- Hand In Hand Learning Center, 206 N. Pitman St., Prairie Grove; Ivory M. Conley Head Start and Early Head Start, 1225 Wood Ave., Fayetteville; Prairie Grove Schools - Warehouse, 401 Ed Staggs Drive, Prairie Grove; Rymolene Pies, 1404 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Springdale School District - Warehouse, 1612A E. Emma Ave., Springdale

March 30 -- See Um Smile Playhouse, 297 E. Main St., Farmington; The Beer Keg, 50 E. Township St., Fayetteville

March 31 -- Chartwells at the U of A - Curry Corner, 1021 Dickson St., Fayetteville; U of A Wild Greens Founders, 1021 Dickson St., Fayetteville; University Baptist Church, 333 W. Maple St., Fayetteville



