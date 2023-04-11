16 people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

4th Judicial Drug Task Force

Nicole Dorough, 42, of 215 E. Adobe St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with drug trafficking, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Dorough was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

Ulysses Bush, 43, of 114 E. Adobe St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with drug trafficking, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Bush was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

Laurence Hendrix, 42, of 846 White Oak St. in Elkins, was arrested Friday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Hendrix was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Karen Goodman, 57, 11765 Elk Ridge Road in Wesley, was arrested Friday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Goodman was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Arkansas State Police

Karina Cea, 28, of 1905 W. Olrich St. in Rogers, was arrested Sunday in connection with battery and endangering the welfare of a minor. Cea was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Benito Elvins, 39, of 16975 Gann Ridge Road in Garfield, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault and domestic battering. Elvins was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

Rachael Cypret, 33, of 280 Fair St. in Centerton, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member and aggravated assault. Cypret was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Gavin Martin, 22, of 3601 S.W. Briar Creek Ave. in Bentonville, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault and domestic battering. Martin was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Isabella Reeves, 24, of 407 Wren Circle in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with forgery. Reeves was released Friday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Pea Ridge

Jericho Lambert, 28, of 550 Eagle Crest in Pea Ridge, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member and domestic battering. Lambert was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

Timothy Hocut, 33, of 5000 W. Winston Court in Rogers, was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering. Hocut was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

Tecumseh Funmaker, 45, of 30001 N. Conway Apt. A in Siloam Springs, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Funmaker was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

John Heine, 22, of 2602 Stoneridge Circle in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with domestic battering. Heine was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Gregory Greer, 55, 7378 W. Wedington Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Sunday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Greer was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Brook Smith, 23, of 922 Gibson Hill Road in Winslow, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault. Smith was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

West Fork

Justin Jackson, 41, of 15252 Draper Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Jackson was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.