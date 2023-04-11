7 UAM students win awards in state contest

MONTICELLO -- Seven University of Arkansas at Monticello students won academic awards at the Phi Beta Lambda-Collegiate Future Business Leaders of America State Leadership Conference that was held in Little Rock on March 31 through April 1.

All seven UAM students who participated in the statewide competition won awards in their respective events. Five students took first place in at least one event. Two students were double majors in accounting and business administration; one student was a double major in biology and chemistry; and four students were majors in either business administration or accounting.

Abby McBride, from McGehee, a double major in accounting and business administration with an emphasis in finance, placed first in Digital Media and fourth in Management Concepts.

Kinlee O'Neal, from Monticello, a double major in biology and chemistry, placed first in Digital Media and placed second in Computer Concepts.

Paige Olguin, from Crossett, majoring in business administration with an emphasis in general business, placed first in Future Business Executive and placed second in Administrative Support Technology.

Christine Hicks, from Crossett, majoring in business administration with an emphasis in finance, placed first in Business Law and placed first in Help Desk Prompt.

Mara Neal, from Monticello, majoring in accounting, placed first in Strategic Analysis and Decision Making and placed third in Computer Concepts.

Anna Wynn, from Star City, a double major in accounting and business administration with an emphasis in management, placed third in Foundations of Accounting and placed third in Entrepreneurship Concepts.

Estephany Roman-Aguilar, from Warren, majoring in accounting, placed fourth in Entrepreneurship Concepts and placed fourth in Macroeconomics.

Dr. Marsha Clayton, dean of the UAM School of Business, offered congratulations to the students for their success, stating: "The School of Business is proud of our PBL students and their accomplishment. Each of the UAM students competing this year placed in an event, with five placing first in an event. This is the third consecutive year the UAM PBL chapter has competed and placed in the statewide academic awards conference. We appreciate the efforts and dedication of the PBL members and their faculty sponsors."

At the state leadership conference, students compete in events testing their business knowledge and skills.

Top state winners are eligible to compete for national awards at the 2023 Phi Beta Lambda-Collegiate Future Business Leaders of America National Leadership Conference held in Atlanta, Georgia, from June 22-25.

The UAM School of Business offers degrees in accounting and business administration with emphases in general business, finance, management and marketing. For more information, contact the UAM School of Business at (870) 460-1041.