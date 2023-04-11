Apology needed

Editor, The Commercial,

A month ago or so, the governor of Arkansas gave the Republican response to Joe Biden's State of the Union speech. She used the occasion to bad-mouth, criticize and generally slime Joe Biden and his whole administration.

To me, it was a disgraceful performance done by an immature and bad-mannered egotist who hasn't lived long enough to know what she was talking about. A female version of a combination of Donald Trump and Tom Cotton! Unlike "Bigo" Barnett, who was reported to say he was not responsible for his stupidity since he is from Arkansas -- she has access to an adviser somewhere in the group who could have advised her to use moderation because tornadoes like the recent ones here cannot be predicted accurately!

Part of her duties as governor is to solicit assistance from the federal government when necessary. She has the brass to expect and asked for Joe Biden's grant of 100% coverage of the first 30 days' costs of cleanup when the norm would be about 75%, and the woman did it with a straight face! Biden, being a responsible sort and a Christian by reputation, saw to it that Arkansas got the help requested without the deserved personal recriminations he might have lodged.

She, in my view, owes a public apology to the country for her uninformed and malicious remarks delivered in her speech last month. She could also give a personal one to the Bidens and not be in error.

Had I done "before God and everybody" (as Mom used to phrase it), what this governor did in her speech, I'd have had a difficult time facing those cameras without a paper sack over my head from shame! I do TRY to live my values and beliefs daily so that I can sleep at night!

Karl Hansen

Hensley