Mount Gayler, circa 1940: After U.S. 71 was finally paved in the 1930s, enterprises sprang up to serve the growing tourist trade. Fort Smith pharmacist John Burns built Burns Gables at the highest point of the highway, atop Mount Gayler, and it soon became the place to stop between Fort Smith and Fayetteville.

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203