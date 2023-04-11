Bidens host Easter Egg Roll

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden, the host of Monday's festivities on the South Lawn, said he plans to participate in "at least three or four more Easter egg rolls, maybe five."

Biden was alluding to his expected reelection bid, but when pressed for news by Al Roker of NBC's "Today" show, he gave no ground. The president repeated what he's been saying for months.

"I'm planning on running, Al, but we're not prepared to announce it yet," Biden told Roker.

Biden, 80, has said for months that "it's my intention to run," and advisers have started taking steps to prepare for an expected announcement on a date to be determined.

"The reason I'm not making a judgment about formally running or not running, once I make that judgment, a whole series of regulations kick in and I have to be -- I treat myself as a candidate from that moment on," Biden told MSNBC in October. "I have not made that formal decision, but it's my intention -- my intention to run again. And we have time to make that decision."

After making an early appearance on the lawn to speak with Roker after the gates opened at 7 a.m., Biden and first lady Jill Biden addressed the crowd from the White House balcony before joining the "egg-citement." Some 30,000 people, mostly children, were expected, in nine waves of participants, ending at 7 p.m.

"Anything's possible in America," Biden said in brief remarks welcoming guests to the South Lawn, "if we remember who we are and we do it together."

Biden and the first lady then went to the lawn, each one blowing a whistle to kick off egg-rolling competitions. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug, applauded as another group of children coaxed dyed, hard-boiled eggs to the finish line in a separate area.

Jill Biden later visited the "reading nook," where she read "Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?" to the parents and children gathered there, including Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. The first lady's grandson Beau Biden held the book while she turned the pages.

Her final stop was the talent stage and a performance by the cast of the Broadway musical "The Lion King," who performed "Circle of Life" and "Can You Feel the Love Tonight."

"The Lion King has amazed and enchanted kids and grown ups alike," she said to introduce the cast. "And now they're bringing their magic to the Easter Egg Roll."

The White House Easter Egg Roll dates to 1878, when President Rutherford B. Hayes opened the White House lawn to children after they were kicked off the grounds of the U.S. Capitol.

Information for this article was contributed by Darlene Superville of The Associated Press and by John Wagner and Tyler Pager of The Washington Post.