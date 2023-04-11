Sections
Boy, 15, arrested in arson investigation

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 4:26 a.m.
Smoke rises Thursday from a home on South D Street in Rogers after firefighters responded to a fire. (Courtesy Photo/Rogers Fire Department)

ROGERS -- A 15-year-old boy was arrested Friday in connection with two fires officials are investigating as arsons, according to Keith Foster, a spokesman for the Rogers Police Department.

Foster couldn't say what charges the teen is facing.

Both fires early Thursday were in the 1000 block of South D Street, just north of Veterans Park, Fire Chief Tom Jenkins said Thursday. No injuries were reported from either fire.

The first fire involved an outdoor storage building in the neighborhood. Fire crews responded about 1:30 a.m. Thursday and didn't find anything left to save, according to Jenkins. The house at the site of the fire wasn't damaged, he said.

The second fire took place at a house across the street about three hours later, he said. Two people escaped the fire through a window.

