Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com or use our newsroom email pbcnews@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Today

NAACP sets town hall on Go Forward tax

The Political Action Committee of the Pine Bluff Branch of the NAACP has scheduled a town-hall meeting to discuss the Go Forward Pine Bluff sales tax. The meeting will be held from 6-7 p.m. today at Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 2101 W. Reeker Ave., according to a news release. Go Forward is proposing renewal of a 5/8-cent sales tax to go toward funding its projects and the addition of a 3/8-cent tax earmarked for public safety. The discussion will be followed by a question-and-answer session and is free and open to the public. Details: NAACP President Ivan Whitfield at (870) 643-7252 or Michael McCray at (870) 543-0024.

Go Forward to meet with ministerial alliance

Go Forward Pine Bluff officials will be guests at the Pine Bluff Faith Community Coalition Ministerial Alliance's monthly luncheon at noon April 11 at First Presbyterian Church, 717 W. 32nd Ave. The purpose is to obtain information for the ministerial alliance and others and determine if an endorsement will be made on the tax election May 9. Dubbs Byers, director of prison seminary at Cummins and Varner correctional facilities, will also complete a presentation to pastors, according to a news release. Details: PBFCCMA, (870) 730-1131

UAM sets reception for Quapaw Pottery Exhibit

The University of Arkansas at Monticello will host a reception to celebrate the opening of a new archeology exhibit that will showcase Quapaw pottery made by artist Betty Gaedtke. The reception will be held at 6 p.m. April 11 at the Fred J. Taylor Library and Technology Center. The event will include a public lecture given by Gaedtke on the pottery-making process and its spiritual significance to her people. Refreshments will be provided, according to a news release. The exhibit was funded by the Arkansas Archeological Society through its Bill Jordan Public Education Fund. Details: Matthew Rooney, (870) 460-1290.

Chamber sets Business After-Hours

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will host Business After-Hours from 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 11. The event will be held at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Business Support Incubator, according to the Chamber newsletter. Details: Chamber, (870) 535-0110 or jamal@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Ivy Center plans ACT Boot Camp

The Ivy Center for Education will host a free virtual ACT Boot Camp from 6-8 p.m. April 11. The facilitator is Charity Smith-Allen and her team from Fetterman & Associates. The ACT will be administered April 15, according to a news release. The ZOOM ID is 85682964187 with Pass Code 351061. For details, send an email to mattie1908@msn.com or kencol1@msn.com.

TOPPS to give away food

TOPPS (Targeting Our People's Priorities with Service,) 1000 Townsend Drive, will give away food at 10 a.m. April 11. One food box per household will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. Participants must complete an application form and bring an ID with proof of address, according to a news release. TOPPS serves anyone in Arkansas counties. For details, contact the TOPPS office between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. weekdays at (870) 850-6011.

Wednesday, April 12

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Thursday, April 13

Watson Chapel board meets

The Watson Chapel School District will hold a regular monthly board meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the district office, 4100 Camden Road, according to a news release. Details: (870) 879-0220.

PBSD stakeholders to meet

The Pine Bluff School District Unified Stakeholders will meet at 6 p.m. April 13 in the Hospitality Room in the Arts Building on the Pine Bluff High School campus. Important business will be discussed, according to a news release. Wilma Kindle is president.

Homemakers hold mental health, well-being rally

To get the word out about mental health and well-being, Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Council will host an open invitation Arkansas Extension Homemakers Council (AEHC) Multi-County Rally. Also known as the AEHC Cares – Mental Health and Well-Being Rally, the free event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 13 at Pursuit Church Fellowship Hall, 1400 Centennial Lane, at White Hall. Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m., accoding to a news release. The event includes speakers and soup, salad, sandwiches, and desserts provided by participating counties. The rally is free to attend, however pre-registration is required. Call Mary Ann Kizer, at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, (870) 534-1033 by April 7, to pre-register.

Beginning Thursday, April 13

Greater Deliverance sets revival

Greater Deliverance Global Ministry, 2215 E. Harding Ave., will host the Epic Encounter Revival at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The featured speaker is Omega George. Shirley Sanders is the senior pastor/apostle, according to a news release.

UAM hosts Lewis' senior art exhibit

Jamarcus Lewis' senior art thesis exhibition, Surprisingly Uninhabited, will be held from April 13-20 in the Glassblock Gallery in the Fred J. Taylor Library and Technology Center at the University of Arkansas at Monticello. His public reception will be held April 13 from 3-4 p.m. Lewis' focus is demonstrated by highly saturated watercolor applied quickly and spontaneously to evoke the feeling of being within a landscape, according to a news release.

UAM to exhibit Rodriguez's art

Alexis Rodriguez's senior art thesis exhibition, Ciudad de Lineas, will be held from April 13-20 in the Glassblock Gallery in the Fred J. Taylor Library and Technology Center at the University of Arkansas at Monticello. His public reception will be held from 3-4 p.m. April 13. Rodriguez's drawings and ceramics use lines, designs and imagery to connect to his culture and family background as immigrants to the United States, according to a news release.

Friday, April 14

ART WORKS Presents: A Cabaret Event

The community is invited to Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas' ART WORKS Presents: A Cabaret Event hosted by Lindsey Collins from 6-8 p.m. April 14. Entry is $5 for ASC members and students and $10 for nonmembers. Patrons can enjoy performances by ASC volunteer performers at the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater, 627 S. Main St. Audience members will have the opportunity to show off their own vocal and instrumental talents and have the opportunity to win prizes. Drinks and snacks will be available for purchase.

Through Friday, April 14

Arkansas Rice offers scholarships

High school juniors graduating in 2024 are eligible to apply for up to $16,000 in scholarship funding. Arkansas Rice's Rice Reps is a five-month program to help educate students about the rice industry while equipping them to act as advocates in their communities and on social media, according to a news release. At the end of the program, Rice Reps can submit a scholarship application showcasing their advocacy activities. For details, visit the website at https://www.arkansasrice.org/rice-reps. The deadline to apply is April 14.

Unified Christian Alliance offers scholarships

The Unified Christian Alliance Inc. Scholarship Fund program is accepting college scholarship applications. Students must be graduating from an area high school. These scholarships are for students planning to attend the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The scholarships will range from $500 to $1,000. Application forms and guidelines can be picked up from the school counselor's offices or from the scholarship program president, according to a news release. Applications must be postmarked and mailed by April 14 to Jennifer Lee, president, Unified Christian Alliance Inc., 1709 E. Eighth Ave., Pine Bluff, Ark., 71601, or emailed to jenniferlee1321@sbcglobal.net. Details: (870) 692-0257.

Saturday, April 15

House of Bread to give away food

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 1501 W. Second Ave., will give away food boxes Saturday from 11 a.m. until all boxes are gone. Each participant will need identification, such as a driver's license or photo identification, and a utility bill with the address matching the identification, according to a news release.

Yoga in The Loft set

Ages 13 and older are invited to exercise and relax with certified yoga instructor FloEssence every third Saturday from 1:30-3 p.m. during Yoga in the Loft. The event is held at the Loft Gallery at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St., a program of the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. The next session is April 15. This class is part of ASC's Flex Pay program, with $15 being the recommended price. FloEssence will lead participants through an hour of yoga followed by guided meditation. New and experienced practitioners are welcome. Advanced registration is required by signing up at asc701.org/yoga or calling (870) 536-3375.

Family portrait fundraiser set

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., will host a Family Portrait Day fundraiser on April 15. Everyone is invited to participate. For $10, participants will receive a 10x13 portrait, an 8x10 picture, two 5x7 pictures and eight wallet size pictures. For tickets, appointments, or details contact Cassie Walker or Karen Walker at (870) 643-3937.

Home and Garden Show set

The annual Jefferson County Home and Garden Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 15 at the White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Road, at White Hall. The event is sponsored by the Jefferson County Master Gardeners and the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, according to a news release. Admission is free to the public. The event will include lots of vendors, a kids' zone, guest speakers who will share their knowledge on how to improve one's gardening skills. Various flowers and plants will also be available for sale.

Women's fellowship sets swap, shop

The women's fellowship of First Christian Church at Stuttgart invites the public to the Spring Swap and Shop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 15. The event will be held in the church fellowship hall, according to a news release. People may shop or sell/swap their wares. For sellers/swappers: Tables will be available on a first come basis by calling Beth Earlywine at (870) 830-1876 by 5 p.m. April 12. Sellers/swappers will be responsible for set up, clean up and making changes on sales, and pricing items. No items will be allowed to remain in sales area after 1 p.m.

Beginning Saturday, April 15

Lampworking Workshop with Olivia Valentine set

Patrons are invited to create beautiful glass art with instructor Olivia Valentine during a four-part lampworking workshop from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 15, and 22 at The ARTSpace on Main's studio, 623 S. Main St., a program of the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. The series will begin with the basics of lampworking: learning how to properly use tools, control flames and become comfortable with the physics of glass. The cost is $260 for ASC members and $312 for nonmembers. Registration includes materials and equipment. The workshop is for ages 13 and older. Details: Rachael Bynum at rbynum@asc701.org. Register at asc701.org/class/lampworking or by calling (870) 536-3375.

ASC hosts Stained Glass Class

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host a Stained Glass Class with artist-in-residence Aida Ayers from noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays, April 15 and 22 at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. The cost is $185 for ASC members and $222 for nonmembers. The event is for ages 12 and older, according to a news release. Participants will learn to safely create a copper foil project with an introduction to pattern creation, glass cutting, grinding, copper-foil application, and soldering. To register, visit asc701.org/class/stained-glass or call (870) 536-3375. Details: Rachael Bynum at rbynum@asc701.org.

Sunday, April 16

Genealogy, Historical groups to meet

The Jefferson County Genealogy Society and the Jefferson County Historical Society will have a joint meeting at 2 pm. April 16 at the Jefferson County Historical Museum, East Fourth Avenue and State Street. The meeting will feature Michelle Jones of Pine Bluff. The topic will be Exploring Jefferson County Through its Cemeteries. The public is invited to attend, according to a news release.

Monday, April 17

Consolidated St. Marion sets conference

New Home Missionary Baptist Church, 3000 S. Orange St., will host the Consolidated St. Marion Baptist District Association's first Teachers Conference. Classes will convene April 17 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Registration is free and is currently open on the website at http://www.consolidatedstmarion.com or participants may register the day of class before 5 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

Tuesday, April 18

Third Ward group slates meeting

The Third Ward Community Watch will meet at 6 p.m. April 18 at Destiny Worship Center, 4700 W. 28th Ave. All Third Ward residents are invited to attend, according to a news release.

Thursday, April 20

Christian Women's Connection sets luncheon

The Christian Women's Connection invites the community to its luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 20 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The speaker will be Larissa Fore, director of the Pine Bluff Carl Redus Jr. Aquatic Center. There will also be a presentation by Cathie Dortch, founder and chief executive officer of the Commission Fields project at Little Rock, according to a news release. The luncheon costs $21, which includes the meal, tax and gratuity. For reservations or cancellations, call Jennifer Keahey at (870) 540-9302. All reservations must be made three days in advance and participants will be charged for reservations that aren't kept.

Beginning Thursday, April 20

"Charlotte's Web" to be performed

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will present the classic children's tale, "Charlotte's Web," based on the book written by E.B. White and adapted for the stage by Joseph Robinette. Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. April 20-22, and 2 p.m. April 23. The shows will be in the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater at ASC's main building, 701 S. Main St. This production is sponsored by Relyance Bank. Tickets are $13 for ASC members and seniors, and $18 for nonmembers. Tickets are available at asc701.org, by calling (870) 536-3375, or by purchasing in person at ASC. Tickets are also offered to students at $10. For more information about the show or performances for school groups, contact ASC Theater Programs Manager Lindsey Collins at lcollins@acs701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Mayors, GFPB to address retired teachers

The Jefferson County Retired Teachers Association will hear presentations at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave. At 11:30 a.m. April 20 -- The State of the Cities addresses will be made by Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington and White Hall Mayor Noel Foster. At 11:30 a.m. May 18 -- A Go Forward Pine Bluff update will be given. Lunch will be served, according to a news release.

Saturday, April 22

Free childcare provider classes to be held

Family and Consumer Sciences agents of the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension will host free in-person training for the Best Care training for child care providers. The 2023 training will be held April 22 at St. Joseph Parish Hall, 412 W. Sixth Ave, beginning at 8 a.m. Ten hours of training will be offered. Registration is required by April 18, according to a news release. All Best Care classes are offered free. Continuing Education Units (CEU's) are available for $10. Instructors include Danielle Watson, Cleveland County, Mary Ann Kizer, Jefferson County, and Rebecca Simon, program associate for Early Childhood at the U of A Division of Agriculture, Cooperative Extension. Participants may pre-register by contacting Kizer at (870) 534-1033 or mkizer@uada.edu for the Best Care Training or for information on other options for verified training for child-care providers or foster parents.

Dialoguing With Delta set

The Pine Bluff Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. will present Dialoguing with Delta at 10 a.m. April 22, in the STEM Building at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Presenters include Kimberley Davis, Estella Bland, Latasha Randle and Jamal Gordon. Dialoguing with Delta is an annual educational activity for students ranging from ages eight to 18. It is being presented in partnership with UAPB's School of Education, according to a news release. This year's theme is "Level Up: Building for Success in School and Beyond." To register, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfFQPxLJ1l5y-b4C9WzwYHLYVp8W-LUCfjML4BuiwRqmjbtYA/viewform.

Auditions set for "The Last Five Years"

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host auditions for the musical, "The Last Five Years," from noon to 5 p.m. April 22. Performances are slated for June 22-25. Auditions are open to ages 17 and older. No theater experience is required. Auditions will be in the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater at 627 S. Main St. This production was written and composed by Jason Robert Brown and will be directed by Bethany Gere. "This intimate musical chronicles a five-year relationship between Jamie, a rising novelist, and Cathy, a struggling actress," according to a synopsis. Auditions are by appointment only. To register, visit asc701.org/auditions. For more information, contact Theater Programs Manager Lindsey Collins at lcollins@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

City of Pine Bluff sets cleanup

The city of Pine Bluff will host its 2023 spring cleanup from 8 a.m. to noon April 22. The meeting location for volunteers will be the Detective Kevin D. Collins Center at the Pine Bluff Civic Center, 200 E. Eighth Ave. Cleanup sites will be positioned throughout the community. Volunteers will be responsible for providing their own transportation to cleanup sites. However, volunteers may collect supplies at the meeting location, starting at 8 a.m., according to a news release.

Beginning Saturday, April 22

Center provides lunch, blessing bags

Lula Mae's Day Center Inc. will host a free to-go lunch and blessing bags outreach at Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 22. and May 20. Lula Mae's mission is to serve as a resource to support families and communities with the knowledge, tools, and strategies to sustain a quality, self-sufficient lifestyle while becoming positive contributors to their community and society, according to a news release. Shaneka Hamilton is Lula Mae's executive director. Details: www.lulamaedaycenter.org.

Monday, April 24

Date changes for quorum court

The Jefferson County Quorum Court meeting originally set for April 10 has been rescheduled for April 24 at 530 p.m. according to a news release. The quorum court meets at the courthouse.

Thursday, April 27

VA plans virtual claims clinic

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold a virtual claims clinic for Arkansas Veterans from 4-6 p.m. April 27. To reserve a timeslot, veterans should call (501) 370-3829 before 4 p.m. April 26, according to a news release. During the claims clinic, veterans may speak one-on-one to staff of the Little Rock VA Regional Office regarding their claims for VA benefits. The staff is available to answer questions about existing VA benefits claims and how to file a new one. The Little Rock VA Regional Office also operates a Satellite Office at the John L. McClellan VA Medical Center in Room 1C-151B. It is open Tuesdays, 8 a.m. to noon, and Thursdays, noon to 4 p.m.

Arts & Science Center sets Volunteer Night

Patrons are invited to join the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas as it honors the hard work and commitment of its volunteers during an awards ceremony at 6 p.m. April 27, on the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater stage at ASC's home building, 701 S. Main St. Drinks and light hors d'oeuvres will be served during this free event. The public is invited to attend.

Friday, April 28

Beginners Jewelry Workshop set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host a beginners jewelry workshop, focused on creating beaded bracelets, from 5:30–7:30 p.m. April 28 at The ARTSpace on Main. Jeweler Mary Pat Tate will teach the craftsmanship in beaded bracelets. Tate will teach two different ways to make bracelets using the connector loop. Students will make two handmade bracelets to take home and gain the skills to make many more. The cost is $20 for ASC members and $25 for nonmembers. Participants must be 16 years or older. To register, visit asc701.org/adult-classes or call (870) 536-3375. For more information, contact Rachael Bynum at rbynum@asc701.org.

Saturday, April 29

VFW Auxiliary sets headstone cleaning

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post 4455 will host a headstone cleaning in the Veterans' Section of Graceland Cemetery from 9 a.m. to noon April 29, according to a news release. Participants will include members from area Boy Scouts of America troops and Jefferson County 4-H students. Anyone interested in participating should call (870) 692-1951.

Sunday, April 30

PB Live to spotlight talent, jobs, youth programs

At 5 p.m. April 30, the city of Pine Bluff will host the second exhibition of Pine Bluff Live on Sunday Five. It will be held at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The public is invited to attend for an evening of performances by local talent, according to a news release. Local employers and summer camp organizers will also have booths available. Individuals are welcome to visit booths to find local job opportunities for all ages and summer programs for children and teens. Employers and organizations who are interested in setting up a booth should contact the mayor's office at (870) 730-2004.

Through Monday, May 1

Superintendents' scholarships available

The Anthony, Gathen, Rainey and Tolbert Scholarship applications are available. The deadline to apply is May 1, according to a news release. The scholarship was created by former school district superintendents Frank Anthony – Pine Bluff; Thomas Gathen – Dollarway; David Rainey --Dumas; and Andrew Tolbert -- Warren. The $1,000 scholarship, to be given at each school district, was developed to assist students from low-income families in going to college. The student must be a graduating senior, have a minimum grade point average of 2.50, and provide a letter detailing what makes them deserve this honor and their career education choice. Applications are at the high school counselor's offices of each school district.

Thursday, May 4

Chamber plans Business Expo

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will present Business Expo 2023 on May 4. The Business Expo Breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. in the banquet hall and the breakfast program will be held from 8-9 a.m. The Expo Breakfast speaker will be Carlton Saffa, chief market officer of Saracen Casino Resort. Breakfast tickets are $25 each or $300 for a table of eight. The Business Expo Trade Show starts with the VIP Hour from 9-10 a.m. and opens to general public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Business Expo Committee selected a casino theme for this year's event with the slogan, 'We're Betting on the Bluff!'" according to the Chamber newsletter. The Chamber is accepting booth reservations for Business Expo 2023 and encourages participants to come up with a casino-style game for their booth. Businesses interested in being in trade show may obtain booth space for $250 for Chamber members and $360 for non-members. Details: (870) 535-0110 or email Jennifer Kline, Chamber director, at Jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Chamber invites non-profits to exhibit at expo

The Pine Bluff Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for non-profits to exhibit free in the Community Spotlight at Business Expo 2023 on May 4 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The Community Spotlight will be in the West Concourse near the main entrance of the arena. The Chamber is offering this space free to Jefferson County non-profit, community, and human service agencies. Space is limited and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis with special consideration given to Chamber members, according to the Chamber newsletter. Details: Jennifer Kline, Chamber director, at (870) 535-0110 or jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Friday, May 5

JRMC golf tourney set

Jefferson Regional Medical Center will host its third annual golf tournament May 5 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. To register or for sponsorship details, contact Laura Beth Shaner at (870) 541-7210 or shaner1@jrmc.org.

Saturday, May 6

Brunson sets first ward event

First Ward Council Member LaTisha Brunson invites residents to a Friends of the First Ward event at 6 p.m. May 6 at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. "It will be my official welcome and I will be highlighting small businesses in my ward," Brunson said in a news release on Stuff In The Bluff.com. The attire is socially after 5. Food will be provided by Ward 1 restaurants. Participants are asked to RSVP by April 21 through email to brunsonward1@gmail.com.

VFW's National Day of Service set

The Veterans of Foreign Wars National Day of Service will be held for all veterans from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 6 at the Elga Lee Roberts Jefferson County Veterans Service Center, 114 S. State St. The celebration will be presented by the Pine Bluff Post 4455 VFW & VFW Auxiliary in partnership with the veteran service center and Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas. The Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs will assist, according to a news release. Speakers will be Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington and Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson. There will be a special Vietnam Veterans Certificate Recognition by retired U.S. Army Col. Nathaniel Todd, former Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs. There will be service related vendors for the veterans, food trucks, health screenings, patriotic dances and other events. The community is invited to attend. For booth information or details, contact Theresa Orso, president of the VFW Auxiliary, Post 4455, at (870) 692-1951.

Beignning Saturday, May 6

Blues concert series gets 2nd season

The "Blues By Budweiser" concert series will be back for a second season. In collaboration with MK Distributors and RJ's Grill & Bar, Port City Blues Society will again host live blues concerts the first Saturday of the month at RJ's Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The doors open at 7 p.m. and music begins at 8 p.m. Port City Blues Society members are admitted free. It's a $5 cover charge for non-members. The 2023-2024 concerts include: May 6 -- John Horton Band; June 3 -- Kent Burnside Band; July 8 -- Big Al and the Heavyweights; Aug. 5 -- Fonky Donkey; Sept. 2 -- Robert Kimbrough Sr. Bluesconnection; Oct. 7 -- Garry Burnside Band; Nov. 4 -- Big "A" and the Allstars Blues Band; Dec. 2 -- Johnie B and Queen Iretta Sanders Blues Review; Jan. 6, 2024 -- Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain; and Feb. 3 -- Chad Marshall Band. Details: pc-blues.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.

Through Friday, May 12

UAPB panel seeks nominees for Hall of Fame

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/AM&N National Alumni Association is accepting nominations for the 2023 Hall of Fame Class. The association is celebrating the 14th year of inducting honorees into the UAPB/AM&N Alumni Association Hall of Fame in the following fields: arts/visual, entertainment/media, athletics, business/industry, agriculture/fisheries/human sciences, community service, education, faith/theology, government/law, medicine/medical, military, science/technology, and lifetime achievement/posthumous. All entries must be received on or before May 12. Download the 2023 Hall of Fame Nomination Form at https://files.constantcontact.com/b3f1149a701/04dea6b3-9da6-4b44-8e7e-f07f035c1bce.pdf.

Through Monday, May 15

SBA disaster loans available

Small nonfarm businesses in 75 Arkansas counties are now eligible to apply for low‑interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The deadline to apply is May 15, 2023, according to a news release. These loans offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by excessive heat and drought that began on May 30. Details: https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA's Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

Beginning Wednesday, May 17

Nutrition education conference set

The virtual 1890s Multi-State Community Nutrition Education Conference is set for May 17-18, according to Teresa Henson, Extension specialist-program outreach coordinator for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The event will be jointly hosted by UAPB, Tennessee State University, Alabama A&M University, and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. the purpose of the conference is to pool resources related to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program-Education (SNAP-Ed) and Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP) at the four 1890 land-grant universities. The overall mission is to build nutrition security and partnerships in communities. To register, visit www.multi-state-conference.com.

Through Thursday, May 25

Opening Reception set for "A Cast of Blues"

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host "A Cast of Blues" exhibition on view through May 25. The exhibition highlights the rich musical heritage in the Delta. "A Cast of Blues" features 15 resin-cast masks of blues legends by Sharon McConnell-Dickerson and 15 color photographs of performers and of juke joints by Ken Murphy. McConnell-Dickerson, who is visually impaired, set out to discover the face behind the music she loves. Her work "captures the flesh, muscle, bone, hair and subtle expressions of emotion," according to a news release.

Through Wednesday, May 31

Century Farm applications available

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the 2023 Arkansas Century Farm Program. This program recognizes Arkansas families who have owned and farmed the same land for at least 100 years, according to a news release. Applications are available at agriculture.arkansas.gov/arkansas-department-of-agriculture-services/arkansas-century-farm-program/. There is no cost to apply. The deadline is May 31. Details: Beth Moore, (501) 539-4027 or beth.moore@agriculture.arkansas.gov.

Through Thursday, June 1

ASC accepts entries for Rosenzweig exhibit

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is accepting entries for the 2023 Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition. The deadline to enter is 11:59 p.m. June 1. The exhibition is open to artists 18 years or older who reside in Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee or Texas, according to a news release. The Rosenzweig exhibition opens July 20 with a free, public reception from 5-7 p.m. and an awards presentation at 6 p.m. The works will be on view in the William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery through Oct. 14. Visit asc701.org/rosenzweig for the submission guidelines and entry portal. The cost is $25 per entry, with a maximum of five entries accepted per artist. Details: Visitor Relations Coordinator Matthew Howard at mhoward@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Through Thursday, June 15

Grants available for public school educators

Arkansas public school employees are invited to apply for the 2023-24 Arkansas Retired Teachers Association grants, according to a news release. The Parsons-Burnett Grants are for current certified educators to further their education and the Mitchell-Fair Grants are for current classified employees who are pursuing teacher licensure. The grants are funded by contributions from members ARTA, a professional organization of Arkansas's public education retirees. Grant applications must be submitted online by June 15. For the details and the application link, visit www.artanow.com.

Underway

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.